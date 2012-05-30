TEXT-S&P Summary: Liberty Global Inc.

May 30 -
Summary analysis -- Liberty Global Inc. --------------------------- 30-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: B+/Positive/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Delaware
Primary SIC: Cable and other
pay TV services
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
20-Dec-2007 B+/-- B+/--
20-Feb-2006 B/-- B/--
Rationale
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services views international cable TV (CATV) and
broadband services provider Liberty Global Inc.'s (LGI) business risk profile
as "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged."
LGI's very aggressive financial policy--which includes ongoing acquisitions
and sizable share buybacks, and still modest free cash flow
generation--constrains the ratings on the group.
Rating supports include LGI's large and well-diversified asset portfolio,
which has some utility-like characteristics in the CATV business, prospects of
sustained revenue and EBITDA growth and solid profitability, and proactive
liquidity management using long-dated debt maturities.