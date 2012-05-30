TEXT-S&P Summary: Liberty Global Inc.

May 30 -

Summary analysis -- Liberty Global Inc. --------------------------- 30-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Positive/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Delaware

Primary SIC: Cable and other

pay TV services

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

20-Dec-2007 B+/-- B+/--

20-Feb-2006 B/-- B/--

Rationale

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services views international cable TV (CATV) and broadband services provider Liberty Global Inc.'s (LGI) business risk profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged."

LGI's very aggressive financial policy--which includes ongoing acquisitions and sizable share buybacks, and still modest free cash flow generation--constrains the ratings on the group.

Rating supports include LGI's large and well-diversified asset portfolio, which has some utility-like characteristics in the CATV business, prospects of sustained revenue and EBITDA growth and solid profitability, and proactive liquidity management using long-dated debt maturities.