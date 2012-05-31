TEXT-S&P summary: ITOCHU Corp.

In fiscal 2011 (ended March 31, 2012), ITOCHU posted core earnings of JPY395.5 billion, marking a 19% increase from the previous year. Its net income reached a record high of JPY300.5 billion. As a result, the company's average return on assets (ROA) rose to 4.9% from 2.9% in the previous year. We attribute the material growth to a rise in commodity prices and the absence of one-time losses booked in the previous year. The Energy, Metals & Minerals segment posted a net profit of JPY162.2 billion, which accounted for 54% of ITOCHU's net income. The segment benefited from a rise in prices of iron ore, coal, and crude oil. Excluding the one-time factors, ITOCHU's profit would have increased around 20%. In the nonresource businesses, the Food and ITC & Machinery segments put up a favorable performance and increased their revenues, and one-time factors pushed up the their profit.

ITOCHU raised its investment amount to JPY1 trillion from the initial JPY800 billion set in its two-year medium-term management plan. In fiscal 2011, the company invested a total of JPY620 billion. These investments include the purchase of a coal interest in Columbia for about JPY130 billion and the acquisition of a major U.K. tire retailer, Kwik-Fit Group (not rated), for about JPY84 billion. ITOCHU also has sizable investments in Ting Hsin (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (not rated), a China-based food distributor; Shanshan Group Co. Ltd. (not rated), a Chinese conglomerate; ITOCHU Minerals & Energy of Australia Pty Ltd (IMEA; not rated), the company's wholly owned subsidiary in Australia; Orico (not rated); and FamilyMart Co. Ltd. (not rated).

Although ITOCHU's ratio of fixed assets and investments to capital is high at 2.3x, Standard & Poor's holds the view that the company's asset risk is within a manageable range in light of its capitalization levels, capital quality, and profits. Nevertheless, ITOCHU is making aggressive investments as its earnings performance has recovered. As such, we intend to continue monitoring acceleration in the pace of its new investments, changes in concentration risk and business conditions of the companies in ITOCHU's large investment and loan portfolio and the risk management of these companies. In addition, ITOCHU's investments include a considerable amount of goodwill. Therefore, there is a possibility that the company's asset quality may deteriorate if the profitability of the companies in which it invests declines significantly, thereby undermining goodwill.

Standard & Poor's believes that ITOCHU's capital is adequate relative to its asset risk volume. As of the end of fiscal 2011, its net debt-to-equity ratio increased to 1.5x from 1.4x in the previous year due to the new investments. The company's capital quality is also sound, as it has not issued preferred stock, which is highly debt-like in nature. Nevertheless, ITOCHU's capital is vulnerable to exchange rate fluctuations and stock market volatility. For instance, if the yen continues to strengthen, ITOCHU will incur more unrealized losses on foreign currency translation adjustments, as it owns a number of overseas subsidiaries under its umbrella. Furthermore, if the market value of the common stock in the companies that ITOCHU has invested drops, the company's unrealized gains will fall.

Liquidity

Standard & Poor's views ITOCHU's liquidity as adequate. We expect the ratio of liquidity sources that are available for use to remain above 1.2x, and the liquidity sources are likely to exceed actual usage even if EBITDA declines 15%. As of the end of fiscal 2011, the percentage of the company's short-term debt to total long-term debt, including lease receivables, increased to 17% from the previous year. ITOCHU had a total of JPY1,076.7 billion in cash, cash equivalents, time deposits (JPY635.1 billion in subtotal), and unused commitment facilities of JPY441.6 billion, against JPY210 billion (calculated by ITOCHU) in debt maturing within three months, at the end of fiscal 2010 (ended March 31, 2011).

As of the end of fiscal 2010, ITOCHU had borrowed about 80% of its total funding of JPY2.4 trillion from financial institutions, mainly banks. Long-term assets are covered by its long-term debt and its capital. Maturity is also appropriately managed, with over 41% of long-term debt maturing in over five years as of March 2011. There are no major concerns about the company's liquidity as it maintains favorable relationships with a number of financial institutions, including its main bank, Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (A/Stable/--).

Outlook

The outlook is stable. Although risk assets, including concentration risk, have been increasing due to increased new investments, Standard & Poor's believes ITOCHU will be able to maintain the current rating in the medium term by keeping the balance between its asset risk volume and risk buffer (capitalization and earnings) at an adequate level. The following, however, could trigger downward pressure on the ratings: An increase in concentration risk; a larger-than-expected increase in investments; material deterioration in asset quality; or a heavy decline in commodity prices that diminishes the balance between risk assets and the aforementioned buffer. On the other hand, credit quality may get a boost if, despite stress, the company strengthens its prospects to maintain an adequate balance among risk assets, capital, and earnings, relative to its ratings, and further improves risk management.

Related Criteria And Research

General Criteria: Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008