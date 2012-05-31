TEXT-S&P summary: TNT Express N.V.

May 31 -

Summary analysis -- TNT Express N.V. ------------------------------ 31-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Watch Pos/A-2 Country: Netherlands

Primary SIC: Transportation

services, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 87262N

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

01-Jun-2011 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

11-Apr-2011 --/A-2 --/A-2

Rationale

The ratings on Netherlands-based express company TNT Express N.V. reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of its "satisfactory" business risk profile, which is supported by its position as a leading European and international courier, express, and parcels integrator; and our assessment of its "modest" financial risk profile.

In our view, these strengths are partially offset by TNT Express' participation in a competitive (especially in Europe) and highly fragmented market, high level of operational leverage, and exposure to economic cyclicality.