TEXT-S&P summary: TNT Express N.V.

BRIEF-Freehold Royalties Q4 FFO per share C$0.26
* Freehold Royalties Ltd sets quarterly production record, increases dividend and revises guidance upwards
Summary analysis -- TNT Express N.V. ------------------------------ 31-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Watch Pos/A-2 Country: Netherlands
Primary SIC: Transportation
services, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 87262N
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
01-Jun-2011 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
11-Apr-2011 --/A-2 --/A-2
Rationale
The ratings on Netherlands-based express company TNT Express N.V. reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of its "satisfactory" business risk profile, which is supported by its position as a leading European and international courier, express, and parcels integrator; and our assessment of its "modest" financial risk profile.
In our view, these strengths are partially offset by TNT Express' participation in a competitive (especially in Europe) and highly fragmented market, high level of operational leverage, and exposure to economic cyclicality.
* Storm Resources Ltd. ("Storm" or the "company") is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016
* Received regulatory approval to renew a normal course issuer bid first launched in March, 2013