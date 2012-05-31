版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 31日 星期四 21:16 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's cuts three and affirms six classes of RBSCF 2010-RR4

May 31 RBSCF Trust 2010-RR4

* Moody's Moody's Downgrades Three and Affirms Six Classes of RBSCF 2010-RR4

