TEXT-S&P Summary: Rio Tinto PLC

Rationale The ratings on global diversified mining group Rio Tinto (comprising Rio Tinto PLC , Rio Tinto Ltd., and subsidiaries) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's strong business risk profile and intermediate financial risk profile. Supportive factors for the business risk profile include its portfolio of low-cost assets, healthy margins, and low country risk with the majority of assets located in OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) countries. Somewhat offsetting these strengths are exposure to volatile mining industry and high concentration in iron ore that currently generates about 73% of the company's EBITDA. The financial risk profile is supported by moderate leverage currently, a favorable maturity profile, and strong liquidity. We nevertheless revised our assessment to "intermediate" from "modest" previously, owing to Rio Tinto's capital expenditures (capex), which are set to increase in 2012-2013 beyond the levels we previously anticipated. We expect that together with midsize acquisitions they are likely to lead to higher debt in the next couple of years.

S&P base-case operating scenario

Under our base-case credit scenario that factors in Standard & Poor's price assumptions for base metals and an iron ore price of about $120/ton, we estimate Rio Tinto's EBITDA to be in the range of $18 billion-$20 billion in 2012-2013. This is substantially below the record $27.7 billion generated at the peak of the cycle in 2011.

We also factor in further production growth of key commodities in 2012-2015, based on the group's ambitious capex program with 2012 levels possibly as high as $16 billion (up from an already high $12 billion in 2011). We have not factored into the rating the announced potential disposal of 13 assets in the aluminum division, but we think the disposal of these higher-cost assets may somewhat strengthen the company's aluminum division. The potential disposal of the diamond business should not have a substantial impact of the business risk profile as its contribution to EBITDA was limited, at $0.2 billion in 2011.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario In our base-case scenario we expect that the company's discretionary cash flow in 2012 will be negative, and adjusted debt will consequently increase to about $30 billion from $23.6 billion on Dec. 31, 2011. This is based on:

-- Lower funds from operations (FFO) compared with a high $20 billion in 2011;

-- Increased capex of $16 billion; -- Dividend payments of about $3 billion;

-- $1.5 billion of share buybacks executed in the first quarter of 2012 under the $7 billion program announced in 2011;

-- Midsize acquisitions, including the purchase of 37% of Richards Bay Minerals from BHP Billiton already agreed 2012;

-- A $1.35 billion earn-in payment received in the second quarter of 2012 from Chinese aluminum producer Chalco related to Simandou project in Guinea.

However, we factor into the rating that the company will manage its investments depending on the market environment and, if prices, notably for iron ore, decline from current levels (about $130/ton for 62% iron ore fines) to below $120/ton, the company will either reduce investments or accelerate announced disposals.

Rio Tinto has strong financial ratios based on peak-cycle adjusted FFO of $20 billion and adjusted debt of $23.6 billion. The increase in debt in 2011 was partly driven by the $3.4 billion increase in asset-retirement and postretirement obligations.

We anticipate that the fully adjusted ratio of FFO to debt will decline from 81% as of Dec. 31, 2011, but will remain comfortably above 40% under our pricing assumptions.

Liquidity We consider Rio Tinto's liquidity to be "strong," under our criteria. We estimate the ratio of sources of liquidity to uses of liquidity to be above 1.5x.

The key sources of liquidity on Dec. 31, 2011, included:

-- Cash and short-term investments of $8.7 billion (excluding $0.7 billion that we consider to be tied to operations and $0.3 billion of restricted cash);

-- About $6 billion available under the committed credit line maturing in 2015; and

-- Cash flow from operations that in our scenario should largely cover capex that cannot be postponed in case there is no access to financing, dividends, and contracted acquisitions. The key potential uses of liquidity include:

-- Debt maturities of about $1.3 billion in the next 12 months ($1.2 billion in the second-year out);

-- Capex of $16 billion as announced by the company, which may be reduced, in our view, by 20%-40% in a scenario where the company doesn't have access to financing; -- Dividends of about $3 billion;

-- The $1.5 billion used for the share buyback in the first quarter of 2012.

We also note a well-spread debt maturity profile with annual maturities below $2.5 billion and generally prudent liquidity management. The group has no financial covenants in its debt facilities.

Recovery analysis

Rio Tinto's reported gross debt of $21.5 billion on Dec. 31, 2011, primarily comprised bonds. The group's principal bond issuers are Rio Tinto Finance (USA) Ltd. (not rated), a wholly owned, directly held subsidiary of Rio Tinto Ltd., and Rio Tinto Finance (USA) PLC, a wholly owned, directly held subsidiary of Rio Tinto PLC. Debt obligations of both are guaranteed by Rio Tinto PLC and Rio Tinto Ltd. Rio Tinto Alcan Inc. (A-/Stable/A-2; formerly Alcan Inc.), a wholly owned, indirectly held subsidiary of Rio Tinto PLC, also has approximately $3.55 billion of bonds outstanding. These bonds are not guaranteed by Rio Tinto. We equalize the 'A-' corporate credit ratings on Rio Tinto Alcan Inc. and the issue ratings on its bonds with the corporate credit and issue ratings on Rio Tinto PLC.

This equalization reflects our opinion that the parent-subsidiary relationship is strong. In our view, notwithstanding the potential disposal of some of the aluminum assets, Rio Tinto Alcan Inc. is a strategically important operating company, and, with its subsidiaries, represents the substantial part of Rio Tinto's aluminum segment. Furthermore, Rio Tinto Alcan Inc. is wholly owned by Rio Tinto PLC and draws on the name, and Rio Tinto regards aluminum as a core commodity. Therefore, we factor into our view that Rio Tinto PLC would support Rio Tinto Alcan Inc. in repaying its obligations, if needed.

We have also assessed the extent of potential structural subordination, and consider no notching to be warranted. Priority liabilities, including subsidiary debt, trade payables, and other liabilities, are moderate, in our view, and are mitigated by the group's size and diversification.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our opinion that Rio Tinto will maintain financial ratios that are commensurate with the ratings in 2012-2013, for instance, a fully adjusted ratio of FFO to debt above 40% under our pricing assumptions. It also factors in that the company's debt will remain at or below $30 billion, after our adjustments, in 2012-2013. In the event that commodity prices weaken substantially, we assume that the group would lower spending on investments or accelerate disposals as needed to protect its financial ratios. We could consider a downgrade if, for example, adjusted debt increases materially above $30 billion or if we expected the adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio to tend to 35% under our 2012-2013 pricing assumptions with no near-term prospects of deleveraging. This could be triggered by a combination of high investments and a weaker market environment.

We do not anticipate an upgrade in the coming quarters, given the volatility of Rio Tinto's profits and cash flows that are dependent on iron ore prices and thus on cyclical steel demand, notably in China, as well as Rio Tinto's high capex and shareholder distributions, which constrain discretionary cash flow.

