TEXT-S&P summary: Marsh & McLennan Cos.

Nov 20 -
Summary analysis -- Marsh & McLennan Cos. ------------------------- 20-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: United States
Local currency BBB/Stable/A-2 State/Province: New York
Primary SIC: Insurance agents,
brokers, &
service
Mult. CUSIP6: 571748
Mult. CUSIP6: 57174V
Mult. CUSIP6: 57174W
Mult. CUSIP6: 57174Y
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
12-Oct-2012 BBB/A-2 --/--
05-Dec-2007 BBB-/A-3 --/--
Rationale
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' counterparty credit rating on Marsh &
McLennan Cos. (MMC) reflects the company's strong competitive position in its
risk and insurance services and consulting segments, significant improvements
in operating performance, and good liquidity. Somewhat offsetting these
strengths is its moderately leveraged financial profile, susceptibility to
operating performance volatility from exposure to global macroeconomic
conditions, and a history of poor results including significant restructuring,
goodwill, and legal/regulatory settlement charges.
MMC's strong competitive position--led by subsidiaries Marsh and Guy Carpenter
in the risk and insurance services segment and Mercer and Oliver Wyman Group
in the consulting segment--is a key positive rating factor. The firm's
competitive strength is supported by its dominant position as the world's
largest insurance broker (according to Business Insurance magazine, based on
2011 brokerage revenues), a well-established and diversified global platform,
and extensive and sophisticated product and servicing capabilities.
MMC's operating results have displayed material improvement in recent years.
Reported pretax operating income showed a significant positive trend at $1
billion for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2012 (a 14% growth rate from the
year-ago period), $1.6 billion in 2011, and $939 million in 2010. Its adjusted
EBITDA margin has been improved steadily each year, reaching 21% for the first
half of 2012. MMC's favorable performance trend results from a number of
factors including no material charges since the Alaska litigation settlement
in second-quarter 2010, improved operational efficiency and expense
management, and favorable top-line growth trends that have boosted bottom-line
results.
In our view, MMC's liquidity position is good based on its $2.0 billion cash
balance position as of June 30, 2012, and healthy operating cash flows of $1.7
billion for full-year 2011. Further supporting liquidity, MMC has access to a
$1.0 billion multicurrency five-year unsecured revolving credit facility that
it entered into in October 2011 (replacing its previous $1.0 billion credit
facility). MMC's next debt maturity--$250 million in senior notes--is due in
February 2013. We believe the group has significant liquidity to pay down the
notes with internal funds if management wished to do so.
MMC's capital structure reflects a moderately levered financial profile, with
total obligations (including pension deficit and net present value of
operating leases) of $6 billion and Standard & Poor's adjusted total
obligations-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2.2x as of Sept. 30, 2012. MMC's
balance sheet is characterized by a high proportion of intangible assets and a
lack of tangible capital, resulting in limited asset protection--we view this
as a rating weakness.
While earnings at MMC have improved, the firm remains susceptible to operating
performance volatility stemming from its inherent exposure to global
macroeconomic conditions and the cyclical nature of insurance pricing. We
believe the current macroeconomic and insurance pricing environment has begun
to show signs of stabilization and may even serve as a benefit to the firm
overall. Nonetheless, given the derived demand and cyclicality inherent in
MMC's business, we also believe that uncertainty and potential volatility
remains, particularly in certain regions (such as Europe) or lines of coverage
that have demonstrated continued weakness.
MMC went through an extended period of poor operating results beginning in
2004 when it lost its ability to receive contingent commissions related to its
Marsh business. After profits declined sharply as a result of the loss of
contingent commissions, management made significant changes to the segment's
business model and extensively restructured its business units to streamline
operations. But these improvements moved more slowly than we expected due to
continued restructuring charges, legal settlements, goodwill write-offs, and
lower-than-expected performance in a number of its business units.
Accordingly, MMC's 2005-2009 five-year average adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.7%
was significantly lower than peers.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view of MMC's ability to maintain its strong
competitive positioning and favorable operating trends in both its brokerage
and consulting markets. We expect low- to mid-single-digit organic growth for
full-year 2012 and 2013 due to a continuation of favorable new business and
retention trends, helped by rate improvement in certain segments. We also
expect the company to maintain EBITDA margins at above 20%, aided by our
belief that MMC will no longer report any further material restructuring or
legal settlement charges in the next couple of years. We expect the ratio of
adjusted total obligations to adjusted EBITDA will remain below 3x and EBITDA
fixed-charge coverage above 5x.
We would consider lowering the rating over the next 12-24 months if MMC does
not meet our performance expectations, particularly if leverage rises above 3x
or coverage falls below 5x. Any increase in legal or regulatory risk,
unsuccessful execution of strategic initiatives, or liquidity erosion would
also likely lead to a rating downgrade. While another rating upgrade is
unlikely in the next 12-24 months, our view could be positively influenced by
consistent improvement in MMC's operating and financial profile, favorable
organic growth and margins relative to peers and the market cycle, and
stability of strategy and staff.