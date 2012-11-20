TEXT-Fitch affirms Accenture's IDR at 'A+';outlook stable

Nov 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Accenture plc (Accenture) and
subsidiaries as follows:
Accenture
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+'.
Accenture International Capital SCA
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--Senior unsecured bank credit facility at 'A+'.
Accenture Capital Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--Senior unsecured bank credit facility at 'A+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. Approximately $1 billion of debt, consisting of an
undrawn credit facility, is affected by Fitch's action.
The Ratings and Outlook are supported by Accenture's:
--Strong balance sheet with negligible debt;
--Solid liquidity supported by significant and consistent free cash flow (FCF;
about $2 billion plus), despite cyclical demand associated with the consulting
and systems integration (C&SI) business. Fitch projects $2.5 - $3 billion of
free cash flow (post dividends) in fiscal 2013 compared with $2.9 billion in
fiscal 2012;
--Revenue stability from established, long-term client relationships and
industry expertise, resulting in a significant percentage of new contracts
awarded on a sole-sourced basis;
--Strong market position in targeted IT service groups with solid projected
long-term market growth rates, especially application and business process
outsourcing, supported by the company's significant and diversified offshore
delivery capability;
--Recurring revenue provided by longer-term outsourcing contracts (nearly 44% of
net revenue) and less capital-intensive business model relative to its peers;
--Diversified revenue base from a customer, industry, geography and service line
offering perspective.
Ratings concerns center on:
--Potential for sizable debt-funded share repurchases and/or acquisitions.
However, Fitch believes Accenture has considerable financial flexibility at the
current rating due to its strong balance sheet and consistent FCF.
--Pricing pressures due to intense competition from multinational, offshore
(primarily India-based) and niche IT Services providers.
--Long-term effect of software as a service (SaaS) adoption on demand for
traditional systems integration services, particularly enterprise resource
planning software. Fitch believes total IT services revenue generated from SaaS
will likely be less than traditional software implementations over the
software's entire life cycle, despite initial revenue from integrating SaaS into
a client's existing systems.
--Threat of new market entrants in the traditional outsourcing market due to
increasing adoption of cloud computing.
As of Aug. 31, 2012, Accenture's liquidity was strong, consisting of $6.6
billion of cash and investments, an undrawn $1 billion revolving line of credit
maturing 2016 and $2.9 billion of FCF in the latest 12 months. The credit
facility agreement requires the company to maintain a consolidated leverage
ratio (debt/EBITDA) of less than 1.75 times (x).
Fitch believes the company maintains greater flexibility in accessing its cash
due to certain structural considerations taken as part of the 2001
reorganization that continue with Accenture's reincorporation in Ireland. Fitch
anticipates free cash flow remaining after cash dividends will continue to be
utilized primarily for share repurchases and acquisitions.
As of Aug. 31, 2012, Accenture had negligible outstanding debt as the company
generates ample cash flow to internally fund share repurchases, cash dividends
and relatively modest acquisition activity to date. Total debt was less than
$0.1 million on Aug. 31, 2011 compared with $4.4 million in the prior year.
The company does have off-balance sheet debt in the form of significant
operating lease commitments since it does not own any of its real estate as part
of its 'asset-light' strategy. In the past five fiscal years, Fitch estimates
total adjusted debt to EBITDAR ranged from 0.9x - 1x and was 0.9x in the fiscal
year ended Aug. 31, 2012.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
Negative: Future developments that may lead to a negative rating action include:
--Significant debt-financed acquisitions and/or share repurchases that result in
a material deterioration in credit protection measures.
Positive: Upside movement in the ratings is unlikely in the near term.