TEXT-S&P affirms RCCL 'BB-' rtg; places 'BB' issue rtg on watch neg

Nov 20 -
Overview
-- While RCCL's acquisition of Ruetgers will weaken the company's
financial risk profile, we expect it to remain acceptable for the rating.
-- But the additional debt for funding the acquisition could lower the
recovery prospects for RCCL's bondholders, in our opinion.
-- We are affirming our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on RCCL. At the
same time, we are placing our 'BB' issue rating on the U.S.-based CPC
producer's notes due 2018 on CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that RCCL and Ruetgers
will maintain their operating and financial performances.
Rating Action
On Nov. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB-'
long-term corporate credit rating on U.S.-based calcined petroleum coke (CPC)
producer Rain CII Carbon LLC (RCCL). The outlook is stable. At the same time,
we placed the 'BB' issue rating on the company's senior secured notes due 2018
on CreditWatch with negative implications.
Rationale
We affirmed the rating because we expect RCCL's business risk profile to
strengthen and its financial risk profile to remain commensurate with the
rating, despite weakening. This is following the company's acquisition of
Ruetgers N.V., a Belgian coal tar pitch manufacturer. We revised our
assessment of RCCL's business risk profile to "fair" from "weak." Our
assessment of the company's financial risk profile remains "aggressive."
We expect RCCL to largely use debt to fund the acquisition of Ruetgers. This
could weaken RCCL's cash flow adequacy such that its debt-to-EBITDA ratio will
deteriorate to 3.5x-4.0x for the next two years, from the current 2.5x. We
also expect RCCL's ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt to remain
below 20% during this period.