TEXT-S&P summary: Toshiba Corp.

Summary analysis -- Toshiba Corp. --------------------------------- 21-Nov-2012

Rationale

Our ratings on Japan's Toshiba Corp. (BBB/Stable/A-2) reflect its stable profits and cash flow from power generation, other industrial systems, and medical equipment as well as strong competitiveness in NAND flash memory, backed by technological strengths and enhanced production. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services also factors into the ratings stable access to capital markets and bank support. Constraints on the ratings are the core semiconductor business' high susceptibility to market fluctuations and its highly variable profits, the company's consistent need for heavy capital investments, its heavy financial burden of mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and its relatively weak measures of cash flow protection and weak debt-to-capital structure for the current ratings. The company has a "satisfactory" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile.

Standard & Poor's assesses Toshiba's business risk profile to be "satisfactory." The company's social infrastructure segment generates stable profits and maintains steady cash flow, particularly in its divisions for power generation, transmission and distribution; elevators; and medical equipment. This is despite the increasingly difficult business environment in Japan and abroad, partly due to the historically high yen.

Toshiba's three core segments--digital products, electronic devices, and social infrastructure--accounted for about 90% of total sales in fiscal 2011 (ended March 31, 2012). The social infrastructure segment, which produces power plants, industrial systems, and medical equipment, has generated stable profits, backed by its strong business and range of domestic customers. This segment underpins the company's overall profits and operating cash flows.

Toshiba remains a leader in the global semiconductor market, supported by strong technological capabilities in its electronic devices segment, particularly its highly efficient production system for its mainstay NAND flash memory. However, the segment is susceptible to fluctuating demand for digital products and to semiconductor business cycles, making overall profits volatile. Meanwhile, the digital products segment has maintained its market share, in notebook PCs and flat-panel TVs in particular, but intense competition with major Japanese and overseas rivals makes profitability very thin. Nevertheless, we are of the view that the segment's entire profit is unlikely to decrease significantly, given a restructuring of the segment has led to more outsourcing of production and has improved its cost competitiveness.

In Toshiba's electronic devices segment, we expect demand for flash memory to grow because of its use as a storage medium in smartphones and tablets. However, demand for Toshiba's core product, NAND flash memory, is highly variable and susceptible to a mismatch in supply and demand, producing high business risk related to technological innovation and heavy investment burdens. In our view, the company's strong product development and solid range of customers will enable it to maintain slightly over 30% of the NAND flash memory market. However, we also think external factors, such as the deepening of the European debt crisis and the economic slowdown in China, will determine a recovery in the segment and profits are increasingly likely to decline slightly.

The company has slashed fixed costs, reduced working capital, and restructured its businesses over the past few years. For example, it scaled back its mobile phone operations, small-to-medium flat-panel display operations, other businesses with highly volatile earnings, and those creating few combined benefits with core operations. We believe Toshiba's improved cost structure as a result and lower breakeven points make it somewhat more resilient to external factors. However, fluctuating earnings from NAND flash memory will likely continue to have a large effect on overall profits. Thus, we think Toshiba will need time to produce a stable EBITDA margin of over 10%. The margin was 8.3% in fiscal 2011, and we forecast it will be about 9% in fiscal 2012.

We assess Toshiba's financial risk profile to be "intermediate." As of March 31, 2012, the ratio of its funds from operations (FFO; before adjustments for changes in working capital) to total debt (after adjustments for lease and pension liabilities) was 25%, and total debt to total capital (total debt and net assets) was 55%. We think these ratios will remain slightly weak for the "intermediate" assessment. We forecast that measures of Toshiba's cash flow protection, together with its debt-to-capital structure, will improve slightly in fiscal 2012, despite growing uncertainties over the business environment. We base this assessment on our estimates that earnings will improve slightly from fiscal 2011 and the company will post about JPY100 billion in free cash flow, thanks to a reduction in working capital and capital expenditures.

Given that U.S. engineering company The Shaw Group Inc. (BBB-/Watch Negative/--) announced it will exercise a put option on its interest in Toshiba affiliate Westinghouse Electric Co. LLC (not rated), Toshiba will acquire an additional 20% stake in Westinghouse for approximately JPY125 billion. Key measures of Toshiba's financial health may deteriorate slightly, depending on the financing method, but Toshiba intends to minimize the effect through the possible transfer of its stake to other business partners or use of readily available cash and deposits. Nevertheless, we believe measures of Toshiba's finances will remain weak for our ratings on the company and compared with those of its global peers. Steady improvement in financial ratios for Toshiba in fiscal 2013 will be key to maintaining the current ratings, in our view.