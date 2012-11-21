TEXT-S&P summary: Toshiba Corp.

Nov 21 -
Summary analysis -- Toshiba Corp. --------------------------------- 21-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: Japan
Primary SIC: Computer
peripheral
equipment, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 891493
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
29-Jan-2009 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
19-Nov-2007 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
Rationale
Our ratings on Japan's Toshiba Corp. (BBB/Stable/A-2) reflect its stable
profits and cash flow from power generation, other industrial systems, and
medical equipment as well as strong competitiveness in NAND flash memory,
backed by technological strengths and enhanced production. Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services also factors into the ratings stable access to capital
markets and bank support. Constraints on the ratings are the core
semiconductor business' high susceptibility to market fluctuations and its
highly variable profits, the company's consistent need for heavy capital
investments, its heavy financial burden of mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and
its relatively weak measures of cash flow protection and weak debt-to-capital
structure for the current ratings. The company has a "satisfactory" business
risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile.
Standard & Poor's assesses Toshiba's business risk profile to be
"satisfactory." The company's social infrastructure segment generates stable
profits and maintains steady cash flow, particularly in its divisions for
power generation, transmission and distribution; elevators; and medical
equipment. This is despite the increasingly difficult business environment in
Japan and abroad, partly due to the historically high yen.
Toshiba's three core segments--digital products, electronic devices, and
social infrastructure--accounted for about 90% of total sales in fiscal 2011
(ended March 31, 2012). The social infrastructure segment, which produces
power plants, industrial systems, and medical equipment, has generated stable
profits, backed by its strong business and range of domestic customers. This
segment underpins the company's overall profits and operating cash flows.
Toshiba remains a leader in the global semiconductor market, supported by
strong technological capabilities in its electronic devices segment,
particularly its highly efficient production system for its mainstay NAND
flash memory. However, the segment is susceptible to fluctuating demand for
digital products and to semiconductor business cycles, making overall profits
volatile. Meanwhile, the digital products segment has maintained its market
share, in notebook PCs and flat-panel TVs in particular, but intense
competition with major Japanese and overseas rivals makes profitability very
thin. Nevertheless, we are of the view that the segment's entire profit is
unlikely to decrease significantly, given a restructuring of the segment has
led to more outsourcing of production and has improved its cost
competitiveness.
In Toshiba's electronic devices segment, we expect demand for flash memory to
grow because of its use as a storage medium in smartphones and tablets.
However, demand for Toshiba's core product, NAND flash memory, is highly
variable and susceptible to a mismatch in supply and demand, producing high
business risk related to technological innovation and heavy investment
burdens. In our view, the company's strong product development and solid range
of customers will enable it to maintain slightly over 30% of the NAND flash
memory market. However, we also think external factors, such as the deepening
of the European debt crisis and the economic slowdown in China, will determine
a recovery in the segment and profits are increasingly likely to decline
slightly.
The company has slashed fixed costs, reduced working capital, and restructured
its businesses over the past few years. For example, it scaled back its mobile
phone operations, small-to-medium flat-panel display operations, other
businesses with highly volatile earnings, and those creating few combined
benefits with core operations. We believe Toshiba's improved cost structure as
a result and lower breakeven points make it somewhat more resilient to
external factors. However, fluctuating earnings from NAND flash memory will
likely continue to have a large effect on overall profits. Thus, we think
Toshiba will need time to produce a stable EBITDA margin of over 10%. The
margin was 8.3% in fiscal 2011, and we forecast it will be about 9% in fiscal
2012.
We assess Toshiba's financial risk profile to be "intermediate." As of March
31, 2012, the ratio of its funds from operations (FFO; before adjustments for
changes in working capital) to total debt (after adjustments for lease and
pension liabilities) was 25%, and total debt to total capital (total debt and
net assets) was 55%. We think these ratios will remain slightly weak for the
"intermediate" assessment. We forecast that measures of Toshiba's cash flow
protection, together with its debt-to-capital structure, will improve slightly
in fiscal 2012, despite growing uncertainties over the business environment.
We base this assessment on our estimates that earnings will improve slightly
from fiscal 2011 and the company will post about JPY100 billion in free cash
flow, thanks to a reduction in working capital and capital expenditures.
Given that U.S. engineering company The Shaw Group Inc. (BBB-/Watch
Negative/--) announced it will exercise a put option on its interest in
Toshiba affiliate Westinghouse Electric Co. LLC (not rated), Toshiba will
acquire an additional 20% stake in Westinghouse for approximately JPY125
billion. Key measures of Toshiba's financial health may deteriorate slightly,
depending on the financing method, but Toshiba intends to minimize the effect
through the possible transfer of its stake to other business partners or use
of readily available cash and deposits. Nevertheless, we believe measures of
Toshiba's finances will remain weak for our ratings on the company and
compared with those of its global peers. Steady improvement in financial
ratios for Toshiba in fiscal 2013 will be key to maintaining the current
ratings, in our view.