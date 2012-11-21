TEXT-S&P summary: Sonic Automotive Inc.

Nov 21 -

Summary analysis -- Sonic Automotive Inc. ------------------------- 21-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: North Carolina

Primary SIC: New and Used Car

Dealers

Mult. CUSIP6: 83545G

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-Jul-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--

29-Jan-2010 B+/-- B+/--

20-May-2009 CCC+/-- CCC+/--

08-May-2009 SD/-- SD/--

13-Feb-2009 CCC+/-- CCC+/--

24-Dec-2008 B+/-- B+/--

Rationale

The ratings on Charlotte, N.C.-based Sonic Automotive Inc. reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of Sonic's business risk profile as "fair" and its financial risk profile as "aggressive." The fair business risk assessment reflects our belief that the company's resilient business model--with its diverse revenue stream and variable cost structure--will support continued good profitability. We view Sonic's financial risk profile as aggressive because of high leverage. Leverage by our calculation was 4.0x as of Sept. 30, 2012, compared with 4.3x leverage for the prior-year period because of modest debt reduction and 4% EBITDA growth. Still, debt to total capital remains high at 68%. We do not expect any change in financial policy from the announcement that a change in CFO will occur in early 2013 because of the upcoming retirement of David Cosper.

High-margin revenue generated by Sonic's parts and service (P&S) operations--48% of same store gross profit in 2011--is relatively stable compared with vehicle sales revenue, which can be volatile. The P&S business supported revenues and margins in the last recession, while same-store vehicle unit sales declined and showed margin pressure from weak pricing. We think the mix of revenues in the year ahead will remain fairly consistent with recent levels: new-vehicle retail sales (54%), used-vehicle sales (28%), P&S sales (15%), and finance and insurance (F&I, 3%). Although new-vehicle sales were only 22% of Sonic's same-store gross profit for 2011, new-vehicle sales drive dealership customer throughput and enhance parts and services (P&S) revenue potential.

Sonic is one of several large consolidators in the highly competitive and very fragmented U.S. auto retailing industry, although we think Sonic is currently focused on enhancing profitability through internal initiatives rather than expansion through acquisitions. We assume new-vehicle sales in the U.S. will expand in the year ahead, and that Sonic's consistent financial policy will enable it to somewhat reduce leverage and maintain a highly disciplined use of cash for acquisitions and capital spending. In the next few years, we expect Sonic will resume expansion through acquisitions, using a combination of free cash flow and mortgage financing. Still, we also assume the company will maintain balance-sheet discipline, balancing acquisitions and credit measures, or forgoing acquisitions if EBITDA and cash flow weaken.