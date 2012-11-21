TEXT-S&P summary: Sonic Automotive Inc.

Nov 21 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Sonic Automotive Inc. ------------------------- 21-Nov-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: North Carolina
Primary SIC: New and Used Car
Dealers
Mult. CUSIP6: 83545G
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
15-Jul-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--
29-Jan-2010 B+/-- B+/--
20-May-2009 CCC+/-- CCC+/--
08-May-2009 SD/-- SD/--
13-Feb-2009 CCC+/-- CCC+/--
24-Dec-2008 B+/-- B+/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Charlotte, N.C.-based Sonic Automotive Inc. reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services' view of Sonic's business risk profile as "fair" and its financial risk profile as
"aggressive." The fair business risk assessment reflects our belief that the company's resilient
business model--with its diverse revenue stream and variable cost structure--will support
continued good profitability. We view Sonic's financial risk profile as aggressive because of
high leverage. Leverage by our calculation was 4.0x as of Sept. 30, 2012, compared with 4.3x
leverage for the prior-year period because of modest debt reduction and 4% EBITDA growth. Still,
debt to total capital remains high at 68%. We do not expect any change in financial policy from
the announcement that a change in CFO will occur in early 2013 because of the upcoming
retirement of David Cosper.
High-margin revenue generated by Sonic's parts and service (P&S) operations--48% of same
store gross profit in 2011--is relatively stable compared with vehicle sales revenue, which can
be volatile. The P&S business supported revenues and margins in the last recession, while
same-store vehicle unit sales declined and showed margin pressure from weak pricing. We think
the mix of revenues in the year ahead will remain fairly consistent with recent levels:
new-vehicle retail sales (54%), used-vehicle sales (28%), P&S sales (15%), and finance and
insurance (F&I, 3%). Although new-vehicle sales were only 22% of Sonic's same-store gross profit
for 2011, new-vehicle sales drive dealership customer throughput and enhance parts and services
(P&S) revenue potential.
Sonic is one of several large consolidators in the highly competitive and very fragmented
U.S. auto retailing industry, although we think Sonic is currently focused on enhancing
profitability through internal initiatives rather than expansion through acquisitions. We assume
new-vehicle sales in the U.S. will expand in the year ahead, and that Sonic's consistent
financial policy will enable it to somewhat reduce leverage and maintain a highly disciplined
use of cash for acquisitions and capital spending. In the next few years, we expect Sonic will
resume expansion through acquisitions, using a combination of free cash flow and mortgage
financing. Still, we also assume the company will maintain balance-sheet discipline, balancing
acquisitions and credit measures, or forgoing acquisitions if EBITDA and cash flow weaken.