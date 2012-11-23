TEXT-S&P keeps Spain's Bankia and BFA on creditWatch negative

Nov 23 -

Overview

-- We now see higher economic risk for banks operating in Spain following the rapid deterioration of the sovereign's creditworthiness, which has been reflected in our rating actions on Spain, including our recent two-notch downgrade.

-- In our view Spanish banks face increased credit risk as Spain's weakening economy, public sector cuts, austerity measures, and high unemployment will likely hamper the creditworthiness and resilience of public and private sector borrowers.

-- Throughout 2012, Bankia's capital and liquidity deteriorated to stretched levels, and recourse to European Central Bank borrowing rose significantly. Higher credit risk could further impair Bankia's deteriorated financial profile.

-- We are keeping our 'BB' long-term rating on Bankia S.A. and our 'B/B' long- and short-term ratings on its parent company Banco Financiero y de Ahorros S.A. on CreditWatch negative. We are affirming Bankia's 'B' short-term counterparty credit rating. Bankia's standalone credit profile remains at 'ccc+'.

-- The CreditWatch negative status reflects our lack of visibility on the impact of the group's restructuring and recapitalization plan on its business and financial profiles.

Rating Action

On Nov. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services maintained on CreditWatch with negative implications its 'BB' long term counterparty credit rating on Bankia S.A., where it was placed on April 30, 2012, and its 'B/B' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Bankia's parent Banco Financiero y de Ahorros S.A. (BFA). We placed BFA's long-term rating on CreditWatch negative on April 30, 2012, and its short-term one there on May 10, 2012. . Our 'B' short-term counterparty credit rating on Bankia was affirmed.

We affirmed our 'CC' issue ratings on Bankia and BFA's nondeferrable subordinated debt and our 'C' issue ratings on BFA's preference shares.