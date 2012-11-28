TEXT-Fitch assigns IM CITI TARJETAS 1, FTA final rating

Nov 28 - Fitch Ratings has assigned IM CITI TARJETAS
1, FTA's notes the following final rating:
EUR840m Series A notes: 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
The rating is based on the quality of the collateral, the underwriting and
servicing of the portfolio of credit cards, the integrity of the transaction's
legal and financial structure, the isolation of counterparty risk provided by
the structure, available credit enhancement and the management company's
administrative capabilities.
The rating addresses payment of interest on the notes according to the terms and
conditions set in the documentation and repayment of principal by final maturity
of the transaction in May 2020.
The transaction is a cash flow securitisation of a credit card portfolio granted
to individuals located in Spain for consumption purposes, originated and
serviced by Citibank Espana S.A. (the seller, unrated). The transaction has a
three-year revolving period during which repayments can be used to buy new
credit card uses but within a closed universe of borrowers as per the closing
date (ie. no new borrowers will be added).
The number of accounts assigned to the SPV will not increase during the
revolving period. However, the composition of the receivables may change due to
the way debtors use their credit line. The provisional portfolio, as of 31
October 2012, consisted of 595.663 credit cards with an outstanding amount of
EUR1.0bn and available credit for EUR1.1bn. The portfolio is highly granular in
terms of the regional distribution within Spain and debtor concentration.
The class A notes benefit from credit enhancement in the form of subordination
of the unrated Class B notes (16%) and two purpose-specific cash reserve
accounts to mitigate potential dilution and commingling/payment interruption
risk in the event of servicer disruption issues. The balance of these two
reserves at closing will be EUR10.6m and EUR8.8m, respectively.
Fitch primarily applied its "Global Credit Card ABS Rating Criteria". Under the
'Asf' stress scenario, the agency accommodates a charge-off rate of 19.7%, an
annual yield rate of 16.5%, a purchase rate of 25% and a monthly payment rate of
4.2%. No recovery rate is credited within the analysis under this stress
scenario.
The stressed variables are derived from the agency's analysis of current and
historic performance data provided by the seller. Under a base case economic
scenario, Fitch has assumed a 7.5% charge-off rate, 22% yield rate, 100%
purchase rate and 14% monthly payment rate.
The revolving period will be terminated earlier than the initially anticipated
three years if any of the defined performance triggers are breached. These key
triggers include excess spread being higher than 3% for three consecutive
months, the seller not being under insolvency proceedings, and the balance of
the acquisition reserve (used to keep additional cash not used to purchase new
credit card receivables) not exceeding 30% of the collateral initial balance.
In terms of counterparty exposure, Fitch considers the structure provides
adequate mitigants against potential deterioration against Citibank Espana S.A.
as collateral administrator and SPV bank account provider, as a full,
unconditional and first demand guarantee is being provided by the parent company
Citibank NA ('A'/Stable/'F1') with 'BBB+'/'F2' counterparty triggers to cover
for all the obligations undertaken by Citibank Espana SA under the collateral
servicing agreement and the SPV bank account agreement. The transaction paying
agent is Citibank International plc ('A'/Stable/'F1'), Spanish branch, which is
also being addressed with similar counterparty triggers as per Fitch's criteria.
Fitch believes the potential commingling risk of this transaction, in the event
of Citibank Espana S.A. as collateral servicer suffering any type of disruption,
to be immaterial. This is because payments made by the borrowers will be placed
in the SPV bank account account on a daily basis, the existence of the guarantee
agreement from Citibank NA and the availability of the EUR8.8m commingling
reserve, which would cover up to three months of stressed senior expenses and
Series A due amounts.
Fitch believes the rating of the Series A notes could potentially become
excessively exposed to Citibank NA counterparty risk if the balance of the
acquisition reserve exceeds 10% of the initial collateral balance during the
revolving period. If this occurs, Fitch will credit link the rating of the
Series A to Citibank NA's Issuer Default Rating so any change in Citibank's
rating could trigger an immediate change to the Series A notes' rating.
There is no interest rate swap agreement in place. However, Fitch does not
consider this material as the liabilities of the SPV will be paid a fixed rate
coupon that is substantially lower than the fixed rate charged on the assets.
Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis is discussed in the new issue
report, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.