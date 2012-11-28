TEXT-S&P rates Costco nts issue 'A+'; affrms 'A+' CCR;otlk stable

Nov 28 -
Overview
-- U.S. discount club retailer Costco Wholesale Corp. is proposing to
issue up to $3.5 billion of senior unsecured notes to fund a one-time special
dividend to its shareholders.
-- We are assigning our 'A+' issue-level rating to the proposed notes.
-- We are also affirming all existing ratings, including our 'A+'
corporate credit rating on the company, and removing all ratings from
CreditWatch, where they were placed with positive implications on Aug. 28,
2012.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will
continue to demonstrate good operating performance and generate healthy cash
flows despite operating in a competitive environment.
Rating Action
On Nov. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A+'
issue-level rating to Costco Wholesale Corp.'s (Costco's) proposed senior
unsecured notes of up to $3.5 billion. The notes consist of three tranches
maturing in three years, five years, and seven years.
At the same time, we affirmed all existing ratings on Costco, including our
'A+' corporate credit rating. We removed all ratings from CreditWatch, where
we placed them with positive implications on Aug. 28, 2012. The outlook is
stable.