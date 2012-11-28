TEXT-S&P rates Costco nts issue 'A+'; affrms 'A+' CCR;otlk stable

Nov 28 -

Overview

-- U.S. discount club retailer Costco Wholesale Corp. is proposing to issue up to $3.5 billion of senior unsecured notes to fund a one-time special dividend to its shareholders.

-- We are assigning our 'A+' issue-level rating to the proposed notes.

-- We are also affirming all existing ratings, including our 'A+' corporate credit rating on the company, and removing all ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with positive implications on Aug. 28, 2012.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will continue to demonstrate good operating performance and generate healthy cash flows despite operating in a competitive environment.

Rating Action

On Nov. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A+' issue-level rating to Costco Wholesale Corp.'s (Costco's) proposed senior unsecured notes of up to $3.5 billion. The notes consist of three tranches maturing in three years, five years, and seven years.

At the same time, we affirmed all existing ratings on Costco, including our 'A+' corporate credit rating. We removed all ratings from CreditWatch, where we placed them with positive implications on Aug. 28, 2012. The outlook is stable.