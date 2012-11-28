TEXT-S&P summary: Aspire Defence Finance PLC

Nov 28 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Aspire Defence Finance PLC -------------------- 28-Nov-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: None. Please see issue list. Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Special Purpose
Program
===============================================================================
Rationale
The long-term 'BBB+' rating on the GBP1.768 billion senior secured bonds due in
2040 and issued by U.K.-based special-purpose vehicle Aspire Defence Finance
PLC reflect a composite of credit factors outlined below.
The series 'A' bonds retain an unconditional and irrevocable payment guarantee
of scheduled interest and principal provided by Ambac Assurance U.K. Ltd.
(Ambac; not rated), and by MBIA U.K. Insurance Ltd. (MBIA; B/Negative/--) for
the series 'B' bonds. The bonds include GBP230 million of authority variation
bonds and GBP75 million of rescue variation bonds, which are currently unissued.
Under Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' criteria, a rating on a
monoline-insured debt issue reflects the higher of the rating on the monoline
and Standard & Poor's underlying rating (SPUR). Therefore, the long-term debt
ratings on the bonds currently reflect the SPUR, which is higher than the
ratings on Ambac and MBIA.
Aspire Defence Finance PLC lent the proceeds of the bonds to Aspire Defence
Ltd. (ProjectCo). ProjectCo is using the funds to design, build, finance, and
operate new living and working accommodation for the U.K. Ministry of Defence
(MOD), and to provide support and estate management services under a 35-year
project agreement within the U.K. government's private-finance initiative
(PFI).
The 'BBB+' underlying debt rating reflects the following credit risks:
-- There are challenges in successfully executing a large-scale (although
technically straightforward and repetitive) GBP1.5 billion construction works
program on 523 new-build and refurbished buildings across four garrisons over
an eight-year period.
-- The project depends on the performance of the industrial shareholders
(Carillion PLC and Kellogg Brown & Root Ltd.) although ring-fencing
arrangements limit ProjectCo's exposure. Under our counterparty criteria,
sufficient liquidity is available such that the rating on the project is not
constrained by the credit quality of the construction joint venture contractor
Aspire Defence Capital Works.
-- ProjectCo retains life-cycle risk on all assets (except for
utilities). Although the technical advisor (TA), EC Harris, views the
life-cycle arrangements as appropriate, we note that the project remains
exposed to an increase in life-cycle costs.
-- The project has an aggressive financial structure, although this is
typical of the PFI sector. The ratio of senior debt to total funds is 92%, and
base-case senior annual debt service coverage ratios (ADSCRs) are 1.32x
minimum and 1.37x on average. When calculated without interest income, the
minimum ADSCR is 1.26x and the average is 1.32x.
-- Unitary payments are made according to a schedule specified in the
project agreement. Deductions are made if units of space are unavailable,
performance standards are below specified levels, or extra delays occur. The
project's funding structure therefore relies partly on ProjectCo's timely
completion of assets, and on revenues from operations.
These risks are offset by the following credit strengths:
-- The main construction phases have continued to progress smoothly and a
significant portion of the works are now complete. ProjectCo has now completed
all firm works (works that had a lump-sum fixed price agreed at financial
close) and fixed works (works that had an agreed price subject to inflation).
Construction remains on schedule for completion in 2014, two years earlier
than planned at financial close.
-- Third-party financial support in the construction phase comprises
letters of credit from institutions that are rated 'AA-' or better. These
provide 20% of the principal amount of credit support--effectively the
aggregate capital value of the firm works and the fixed works at any point in
time, including firmed competed works (non index-linked) and excluding assets
accepted into service.
-- Above-average project liquidity is available during construction,
owing to the cost approach to key contracts and to dedicated reserves
available during construction and operations. These reserves take the form of
inflation reserve and liquidity reserve accounts in the construction period
and a six-month debt service reserve account (DSRA) during operations.
-- ProjectCo's operational requirements relate to a relatively standard
set of hard and soft facilities management (FM) services that have presented
no particular delivery challenge to date.
-- The project's revenue stream is based on availability, with no volume
or market exposure and no dependence on third-party revenues. The TA regards
the payment mechanism as relatively benign (although complex), with
significant underperformance by ProjectCo required before material deductions
are incurred.
-- ProjectCo's only revenue source, the MOD, benefits from excellent
credit quality. We do not expect that the recent Strategic Defence and
Security Review (SDSR) will weaken the project's strong rationale.
-- Strong relationships are being maintained between the key contract
parties.
The project has continued to perform strongly, with construction proceeding in
accordance with schedule and a low level of deductions incurred. Work
continues to finally resolve the previously identified issues with heating
systems. Positively, tests of the heating and hot water systems prior to the
onset of winter did not raise any significant problems. ProjectCo is close to
completing the transfer of its bank accounts from Citibank NA to Barclays Bank
PLC, due to the rating on Citibank being lower than that specified in the
project documentation. ProjectCo continues to hold the majority of its funds
on short-term deposit, with banks rated at least 'A-1', including, BNP
Paribas, Barclays Bank PLC, Lloyds TSB Bank, and the Royal Bank of Scotland.
Liquidity
Aspire benefits from above-average liquidity during the construction period as
a result of an inflation reserve account and a liquidity reserve account. When
the project is operational, liquidity will be provided by a six-month DSRA and
a major maintenance reserve.
Outlook
The positive outlook reflects the possibility that we could raise the SPUR if
the project maintains a strong financial profile and operating performance
over the next two years. An upgrade would also be contingent on the project
maintaining a good working relationship with the MoD.
We could revise the outlook to stable if the project's operational or
financial performance were to weaken, or if there were a material weakening in
its relationship with the MoD.
Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal, unless otherwise stated.
-- Project Finance Construction and Operations Counterparty Methodology,
Dec. 20, 2011
-- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007
-- Project Finance: Recovery Ratings For Project Finance Transactions,
April 8, 2005