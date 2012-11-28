TEXT-S&P summary: Mack-Cali Realty Corp.

Nov 28 -

Summary analysis -- Mack-Cali Realty Corp. ------------------------ 28-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: New Jersey

Primary SIC: Real estate

investment

trusts

Mult. CUSIP6: 554489

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

27-Oct-1998 BBB/-- BBB/--

Rationale

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' ratings on Edison, N.J.-based Mack-Cali Realty Corp., and its operating partnership, Mack-Cali Realty L.P. (together, Mack-Cali), reflect the REIT's "satisfactory" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile, characterized by healthy debt service coverage (DSC), limited development exposure, and manageable funding obligations over the next 18 to 24 months. However, office fundamentals in the New York metro area (where most of Mack-Cali's portfolio is concentrated) are weak due to limited demand for office space (driven in part by a continued contraction in financial service sector jobs) and a substantial inventory of vacant space. As a result, we expect revenues and net operating income (NOI) will continue to erode modestly over the next 12 to 18 months until occupancy trends and rental rates improve. In our view, lackluster market conditions have also limited Mack-Cali's ability to source accretive office and industrial property acquisitions in its core geographic markets, prompting the REIT to diversify its external growth strategy to include multifamily residential properties. Given Mack-Cali's strong balance sheet, there is some tolerance for this recent strategic shift to multifamily residential investment, particularly since the REIT recently acquired Roseland Partners LLC, a multifamily residential developer and operator, which provides additional expertise in this property type. However, the current rating incorporates our expectation that Mack-Cali will fund its acquisitions in a largely leverage-neutral manner, resulting in little change to current leverage and debt coverage metrics.

Mack-Cali is primarily an office REIT and had a total market capitalization of roughly $4.6 billion at Sept. 30, 2012. The company's consolidated portfolio consists of 267 office (89.7% of rents), office/flex (9.3%), and industrial (less than 1%) properties aggregating 31.0 million square feet. The REIT has partial ownership interest in nine additional office properties. Mack-Cali's holdings are geographically concentrated, with properties located in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast including, New Jersey (70.5% of rents), New York (17.1%), Pennsylvania (6.4%), Washington, D.C./Maryland (4.4%), and Connecticut (1.6%). In addition to multifamily residential development and operating expertise, Mack-Cali acquired partial ownership interests in 10 operating properties (six multifamily, four commercial) and 13 (primarily multifamily) development projects, through its October 2012 acquisition of Roseland Partners. Debt outstanding as of Sept. 30, 2012, totaled about $2 billion, $1.2 billion of which consisted of senior unsecured notes.

Mack-Cali's tenant base is somewhat concentrated in the securities, financial, and insurance sectors (about 24.4% of rents), but is well diversified by individual tenant, as only 13 tenants contribute more than 1% of base rents. Lease maturities for the remainder of 2012, 2013, and 2014 total 2%, 11.1%, and 12.2% of rents, respectively, and include some sizeable tenant lease expirations. Given our expectations for continued weak office market fundamentals in the New York and New Jersey submarkets, we expect occupancy to remain under pressure in 2013 as the REIT continues to face a challenging leasing environment.

Despite the slowdown in office fundamentals, Mack-Cali continues to outperform peers in the markets in which it operates, with occupancy rates and base rents generally above market averages. Mack-Cali's consolidated portfolio was 87.5% leased at Sept. 30, 2012, down 10 basis points (bps) sequentially and 70 bps compared with the prior year. Excluding lease termination fees, same-store net operating income (NOI) for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2012, fell 1.1% on both a cash and GAAP basis, compared with the prior-year period. Lower operating expenses (in part due to the mild winter) helped to partially offset a 2% decline in rental revenues over the period. Rents for new leases signed during the quarter increased 5.9% (cash), compared with a 3.1% rolldown in rents for the quarter ended June 30, 2012, which may indicate that the deterioration in office market fundamentals in Mack-Cali's core markets has begun to moderate.

Despite the recent pressure on operating results, Mack-Cali maintains a sound financial profile and moderate leverage. At Sept. 30, 2012, the REIT's balance sheet was 49% leveraged on a depreciated book-value basis and 43% on an implied stock market-capitalization basis. Debt-to-EBITDA totaled 5.1x. Variable-rate debt totaled $78 million at Sept. 30, 2012, and primarily consisted of borrowings under Mack-Cali's revolving credit facility ($67 million). Debt coverage measures remain strong, as fixed-charge coverage (FCC) for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012, totaled approximately 3.0x. Even though we expect modestly lower NOI in 2013, we expect FCC to remain at about 3.0x over the year as the REIT continues to refinance maturing debt at lower interest rates, and leverage remains relatively unchanged from the current level. We also expect total coverage of all obligations (including common dividends) to remain steady at about 1.3x through 2012 due to our expectation that dividends per share will remain flat at 45 cents per share until cash flows from Mack-Cali's portfolio show growth.