TEXT-S&P affirms France-based CGGV 'BB-' rating; off watch negative

Nov 29 -
Overview
-- On Oct. 23, 2012, France-based oil and gas seismic operator Compagnie
Generale de Geophysique - Veritas (CGGV) announced that it had successfully
completed its EUR414 million rights offering.
-- CGGV intends to finance one-third of the overall Fugro acquisition
price using this newly raised equity, with the remainder coming from cash from
bonds, credit facilities, and shares in the newly created Seabed joint venture.
-- In our view, the execution risks related to the acquisition are
significantly reduced.
-- We are therefore affirming our 'BB-' long-term corporate credit and
issue ratings on CGGV. We are also removing the ratings from CreditWatch,
where we placed them with negative implications on Sept. 25, 2012, when the
company announced the proposed acquisition.
-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our view that, after the Fugro
acquisition, credit metrics will be consistent with our guidance for the
ratings.
Rating Action
On Nov. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB-'
long-term corporate credit and issue ratings on seismic operator Compagnie
Generale de Geophysique - Veritas (CGGV). At the same time, the ratings were
removed from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on
Sept. 25, 2012. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The affirmation reflects our opinion that execution risks related to the Fugro
acquisition have significantly reduced. We base this view on CGGV's secured
financing of the planned acquisition, which includes the completion of a EUR414
million share capital increase on Oct. 23, 2012, and the issuance of a EUR360
million convertible bond on Nov. 15.
In this way, CGGV is able to finance one-third of the total transaction price
with equity. We believe that this should enable the consolidated entity to
achieve funds from operations (FFO) to debt of 20%-25% and debt to Standard &
Poor's-adjusted EBITDA of about 3.5x in 2013, which we deem commensurate with
the current rating.
We also take comfort from the fact that the terms and features of the
financing do not differ materially from those the company had expected.