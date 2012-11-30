TEXT-S&P summary: VimpelCom Ltd.

Nov 30 -

Summary analysis -- VimpelCom Ltd. -------------------------------- 30-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: Bermuda

Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

22-Jun-2011 BB/-- BB/--

Rationale

The rating on global telecoms operator VimpelCom Ltd. reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile as "significant."

The company's business risk profile is underpinned by its well-established operations in the mature markets of Russia, and Italy, where VimpelCom has a robust market position and demonstrates solid operating performance. VimpelCom's ownership of an increasing number of assets in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Africa, and Asia, which generally hold leading market positions, also supports its business risk profile. These positives are partly offset by the company's very diverse portfolio of assets, which is difficult to manage from an operational standpoint, and by intense competition in the above-mentioned markets.

Vimpelcom's financial risk profile is primarily constrained by its reduced financial flexibility, resulting from increased debt as a result of the acquisition of Wind Telecom in 2011. The company's Standard & Poor's adjusted leverage (the ratio of debt to EBITDA) is just below our guideline of 3x for the rating, which leaves limited headroom for underperformance or other acquisitions. Additional constraints on the rating include ongoing disputes between the company's shareholders and the risk of loss of operations in Algeria.