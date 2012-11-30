TEXT-S&P summary: Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co.

Nov 30 -

Summary analysis -- Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co. -------- 30-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Philippines

Foreign currency BBB-/Stable/-- Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 718252

Mult. CUSIP6: 71825P

Mult. CUSIP6: 71825W

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

05-Jul-2012 --/-- BBB-/--

03-Nov-2005 --/-- BB+/--

Rationale

The rating on Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co. (PLDT) reflects the country, macroeconomic, and transfer and convertibility (T&C) risk of the Philippines (BB+/Stable/B; axBBB+/axA-2). The rating also reflects the intense competition in the mature cellular telecom market. PLDT's strong position in the domestic market, diversified services, integrated network, and solid cash flow measures temper these weaknesses. Our 'BBB-' transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment of the Philippines constrains the rating on PLDT.

PLDT's "satisfactory" business risk profile reflects the company's strong market position and good profitability in a competitive and mature market. The Philippine cellular telecom market became a duopoly after PLDT acquired Digital Telecommunications Philippines Inc. (Digitel) in October 2011. Competition intensified in the second half of 2011, with increased bucket plans and unlimited on-net offers on products such as voice and text. However, we expect competition in the cellular market to ease over the next 12-18 months as the focus shifts to maintaining rather than expanding market share. We expect the less-profitable data and broadband segment to grow rapidly and offset the saturation in the cellular segment and limited growth potential of the fixed-line voice segment.