版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 30日 星期五 21:18 BJT

TEXT-S&P ratings - Central European Media Enterprises Ltd.

Nov 30 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. ---------------- 30-Nov-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: CCC+/Negative/-- Country: Bermuda

Primary SIC: Radio

broadcasting

stations

Mult. CUSIP6: 153443

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Nov-2012 CCC+/-- CCC+/--

22-Jun-2012 B-/-- B-/--

18-May-2012 CC/-- CC/--

25-Apr-2012 B-/-- B-/--

26-Apr-2010 B/-- B/--

1-Nov-2009 B-/-- B-/--

04-Aug-2009 B/-- B/--

28-May-2009 B+/-- B+/--

26-Feb-2009 BB-/-- BB-/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$475 mil 3.50% convertible (current amt.

US$21 mil.) nts due 03/15/2013 CCC 30-Nov-2012

EUR479 mil 11.625% nts due 09/15/2016 CCC 30-Nov-2012

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐