TEXT-Fitch affirms additional Reed Elsevier ratings

BRIEF-Wolseley to merge Swiss plumbing, heating unit with Walter Meier AG
* Wolseley has signed an agreement to merge Tobler, its Swiss plumbing and heating business, with Walter Meier
Nov 30 - Following its review of 66 EMEA TMT companies on 14 September 2012, Fitch Ratings has affirmed additional ratings of entities and instruments related to Reed Elsevier PLC , as follows:
Elsevier Finance S.A. (Switzerland):
Commercial Paper: 'F2'
Senior Unsecured: 'A-'
* Northern Trust to acquire fund services units of UBS in Luxembourg and Switzerland