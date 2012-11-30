TEXT-S&P lowers all ratings in U.K. CMBS Cornerstone Titan 2005-1

Nov 30 -

OVERVIEW

-- We consider that there is a timing risk for our ratings in Cornerstone Titan 2005-1, as the transaction nears its legal maturity date.

-- The class D, E, and F notes experienced interest shortfalls on the October 2012 interest payment date.

-- We have therefore lowered all of our ratings in the transaction, and have withdrawn our rating on the class X notes.

-- Cornerstone Titan 2005-1 is a European CMBS transaction that closed in October 2005, and is currently secured on two European commercial real estate loans--both of which are in special servicing.

-- On Nov. 7, 2012, we published our updated criteria for rating European CMBS. These criteria will become effective from Dec. 6, 2012, at which time all ratings likely to be affected will be placed on CreditWatch. The criteria update may affect the ratings on all outstanding notes in this transaction.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on Cornerstone Titan 2005-1 PLC's class C, X, D, E, and F notes. At the same time, we have removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class C and X notes. Subsequently, we have withdrawn our rating on the class X notes (see list below).

Our ratings in Cornerstone Titan 2005-1 address timely payment of interest, payable quarterly in arrears, and payment of principal not later than the legal final maturity date (in July 2014).