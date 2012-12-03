TEXT-S&P summary: Abertis Infraestructuras S.A.

Dec 03 -

Summary analysis -- Abertis Infraestructuras S.A. ----------------- 13-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Negative/-- Country: Spain

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-May-2012 BBB/-- BBB/--

19-Apr-2010 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

08-Apr-2008 A-/-- A-/--

Rationale

The 'BBB' long-term corporate credit rating on Spain-based infrastructure operator Abertis Infraestructuras S.A. (Abertis) reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the company's "strong" business risk profile, tempered by its "significant" financial risk profile.

The rating is supported by Abertis' portfolio of toll road concessions, mostly located in Spain, France, and Latin America. Although the company is exposed to traffic risk, it benefits from strong profitability and stable cash flows generated by the networks of toll roads it operates under long-term agreements. Network traffic is mature, in our view. Although traffic volumes on the Spanish toll roads have seen significant declines in the last four years, earnings have remained resilient thanks to diversification of the group's operations, increases in tolls, which are linked to inflation, and cost efficiencies.

The rating is constrained by Abertis' high indebtedness and dividend payments, which we view as relatively rigid, as well as by the limited life of the toll road concessions, which on average terminate in 2029. In our view, Abertis will need to amortize most of its recourse debt within 10 years because its two most cash-generative concessions, Acesa and Aumar, will mature within that period. These two concessions contribute almost all of the dividends that service Abertis' recourse debt. While Abertis' other assets have contributed an increasing share of the cash flows available to service the group's recourse debt, we anticipate that, in the near term, the Spanish toll roads will continue to generate most of the cash available to repay debt. The 'BBB' rating incorporates a gradual repayment of recourse debt as the remaining life of Abertis' concessions reduces. This is consistent, in our view, with repayment of least EUR300 million-EUR350 million of recourse debt per year in the near term.

S&P base-case operating scenario

Under our base-case operating scenario, we forecast that Abertis will post a year-on-year increase in consolidated revenues of about 0.9% in 2012, to EUR3.8 billion, and about 21.6% in 2013, to close to EUR4.7 billion.