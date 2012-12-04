TEXT-Fitch cuts Cooper to 'BBB+' on acquisition by Eaton;outlook negative

Dec 04 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) for Cooper Industries plc, Cooper Industries, Ltd., and Cooper U.S., Inc. (together 'Cooper') to 'BBB+' from 'A-' and removed the ratings from Rating Watch Negative. The Rating Outlook is Negative. Cooper was acquired by Eaton Corporation plc (Eaton) effective Nov. 30, 2012.

Cooper's outstanding long-term debt is located at Cooper U.S., Inc. and is being fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Eaton and certain Eaton affiliates. Cooper's bank facility and commercial paper program have been cancelled and the ratings have been withdrawn. A full rating list follows at the end of this release.