TEXT-S&P rates German machine maker KraussMaffei 'B';outlook stable

Dec 05 -
Overview
-- KraussMaffei GmbH, a plastics-processing machinery manufacturer, is
being acquired by Onex Capital Partner from Madison Capital in a leveraged
buyout.
-- The acquisition financing includes a proposed EUR325 million bond and a
EUR75 million revolving credit facility, along with equity provided by Onex.
-- We are assigning our 'B' corporate credit rating to KraussMaffei and a
'B-' issue rating and a recovery rating of '5' to the company's senior
unsecured bond.
-- The stable outlook reflects our belief that KraussMaffei's operating
performance will remain relatively steady in 2013, despite moderating growth
in the plastic machinery market, which had recovered strongly in 2010 and 2011.
Rating Action
On Dec. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' long-term
corporate credit rating to KraussMaffei GmbH, a German plastics-processing
machinery manufacturer, and to Munich Holdings Corporation II S.a.r.l, the
indirect parent of KraussMaffei. The outlook is stable.