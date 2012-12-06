TEXT-Fitch affirms PPL & subsidiaries;revises PPL Supply's outlook to negative

Dec 06 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and individual security
ratings of PPL Corp. (PPL) and each of its domestic subsidiaries. Fitch also revised PPL
Energy Supply's (PPL Supply) Outlook to Negative from Stable. Simultaneously, Fitch affirmed the
Stable Outlook for all other domestic subsidiaries. A full list of rating actions
appears at the end of this release.
PPL:
PPL's ratings and Outlook reflect its transformation from a company heavily
reliant on commodity sensitive businesses to one that is highly regulated with
substantially less business risk. Driven by the acquisitions of Central Networks
in April 2011 and LG&E and KU Energy, LLC (LKE) in November 2010, regulated
operations are expected by Fitch to provide over 75% of consolidated EBITDA by
2013. By comparison regulated operations accounted for approximately 30% of
EBITDA prior to the two acquisitions. The proposed ratings also reflect credit
metrics that are generally consistent with the rating and lower risk profile.
Rising capital expenditures in PPL's regulated segment pose a potential credit
risk. PPL is investing heavily in its regulated businesses and expects to grow
the regulated rate base by approximately 7.6% annually over the next five years.
The investments will require on-going rate increases in both Kentucky and
Pennsylvania and equity support from PPL. Expenditures in Kentucky are primarily
to install environmental upgrades to comply with new Environmental Protection
Agency (EPA) standards. In Pennsylvania the new investments are largely to
replace aging infrastructure and for transmission upgrades. The risk associated
with the magnitude of the capital expenditure program is mitigated by regulatory
provisions that provide near real time cost recovery of invested capital for
about two-thirds of projected expenditures, including FERC jurisdictional
transmission in Pennsylvania, environmental compliance in Kentucky and all
capital investments in the UK.
In PPL's merchant power generation segment, a weak power price environment is
the primary challenge in the next two to three years. Additionally, several
unplanned plant outages due to hardware failure adds more downward pressure and
raise concern with regard to the chronic nature of these incidents. However,
Fitch believes that the weak performance in this business segment is manageable
for PPL as the segment becomes less critical to PPL's consolidated financial
strength going forward.
Historically, PPL positions well within the rating category. Over the last three
years, on average, it produced funds from operations (FFO)/debt of 19.8% and FFO
interest coverage of 4.6x. Going forward, Fitch expects these metrics to decline
while remaining in line with its rating, with average FFO/debt in mid-teens and
FFO interest coverage of 4x. Fitch's projection has taken into consideration the
mandatorily convertible debt issued in 2010 and 2011 of approximately $1.2
billion and $1 billion which currently receive 100% equity credit.
PPL and its subsidiaries have ample liquidity and manageable debt maturities.
Internal cash flow is supplemented by committed bank lines at each of its
domestic operating subsidiaries aggregating $4.698 billion. PPL's UK
subsidiaries maintain separate bank credit facilities of GBP1.079 billion.
Available cash and equivalents at Sept. 30, 2012, were $942. There are $750
million and $300 million senior notes due in 2013 and 2014 at PPL Supply and $10
million in 2014 at PPL Electric Utilities (PPLEU). Fitch believes that with
internal cash flow and available credit facilities, PPL will have sufficient
liquidity to cover all required cash needs in the next 12 to 18 months.
PPL Energy Supply, LLC (PPL Supply)
PPL Supply's Negative Outlook reflects the expected decline in credit ratios
over the next two to three years due to lower hedge prices and gross margin,
despite anticipated deleveraging and modest capital requirements. The Outlook
also reflects Fitch's concerns over plant performance and required compliance
costs at PPL Supply's nuclear generating plant Susquehana. The plant has
experienced series of outages due to hardware failure in the past two years and
is expected to receive more permanent solution starting 2013. Given the
importance of Susquehana to PPL Supply as a generation source (it represents 33%
of power output in 2011), its performance is crucial to credit quality
especially during the market downturn. Albeit to a lesser degree, the Negative
Outlook also considers the uncertainty associated with safety related compliance
cost. The weak positioning of PPL Supply in its rating category makes it
vulnerable to any substantial compliance requirements.
Fitch believes that over the long term, PPL Supply is well positioned to benefit
from any power price rise associated with environmental compliance costs. The
company has invested heavily in pollution control equipment and its generating
fleet is well positioned on the dispatch curve. Earnings and cash flow also
benefit from operation of the PJM capacity market and the hedging policy that
limits earnings volatility.
PPL Supply's liquidity position is strong. The combination of relatively short
duration hedges (no more than three years) and low commodity prices have limited
collateral postings and use of credit facilities. As of Sept. 30, 2012, it has
committed credit facility of $3.2 billion ($3 billion of which expires in
November 2017 and $200 expires in March 2013), of which $594 million was
utilized. Additionally, it maintains an $800 million hedging facility. Fitch
believes these credit facilities should be sufficient to cover all cash needs
including debt maturities, capital spending, upstream dividend and reasonable
amount of collateral posting requirements.
PPL Electric Utilities Corp (PPLEU)
PPL Electric Utilities (PPLEU)'s ratings are supported by leverage, interest
coverage and cash flow measures that are well positioned within the 'BBB' rating
category and comparable to its peer group of electric distribution utilities
with similar risk characteristics. Over the last three years, on average, PPLEU
produced FFO to debt of 23%. For LTM Sept. 30, 2012, FFO to debt was 21%. Going
forward, we expect the metric to decline to high teens in the next three years,
as it invests in a large capital spending program.
The ratings also benefit from the absence of commodity price exposure and
incorporate our expectations that PPLEU will receive a reasonably constructive
decision on its latest distribution rate filling. On March 20, 2012, PPLEU
requested that the PAPUC approve a distribution base rate increase of $104.6
million or approximately 2.9% and an 11.25% ROE. Commission decisions are
expected in the near future. 1% change in ROE will result in reduction in
revenue of approximately $23 million. PPLEU's last rate case authorized a $77.5
million (1.6%) rate increase, equal to about two-thirds of its $115 million rate
request. The allowed return on equity (ROE) was 10.7%, which is marginally above
the industry average.
Capital expenditures are expected to rise substantially over the next five years
(2012-2016). The higher capital expenditures are primarily to replace an aging
infrastructure and to enhance the transmission network. Favorably, approximately
55% of the expenditures are subject to the Federal Energy Regulatory
Commission's (FERC) formula rate regulation, which provides timely recovery of
invested capital and operating costs including a return on equity.
Kentucky Utilities Co. (KU) and Louisville Gas & Electric Co. (LG&E)
The ratings of the two Kentucky utility subsidiaries, Kentucky Utilities Company
(KU) and Louisville Gas and Electric Company (LG&E) reflect strong credit
metrics and constructive regulatory policies that limit cash flow volatility and
business risk. The ratings also benefit from the Kentucky Public Service
Commission's (KPSC) track record for timely rate increases. Constructive
regulatory policies include a monthly fuel adjustment clause (FAC) and an
environmental cost recovery mechanism. Regulatory statutes also permit the
inclusion of construction work in progress (CWIP) in rate base.
The ECR mechanism is particularly important given the two utilities' reliance on
coal-fired electric generation and the substantial investment that will be
required to meet the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) newest regulations.
The ECR provides for recovery of and a return on environment investments
required as a result of coal combustion emissions. The ECR permits the approved
environmental costs to be reflected in rates two months after incurred. In June
2011, KU and LG&E filed an ECR plan requesting recovery of the expected $2.5
billion of environmental compliance costs as well as operating expenses as
incurred. In December 2011, $2.3 billion of the plan was approved.
Additionally, the utilities' results could also benefit from the recent rate
case settlement. If approved, it will allow for LG&E's electric rates to
increase by $33.7 million and gas rates to increase by $15 million and allow for
KU's electric rates to increase by $51 million with a 10.25% ROE.
Finally, the ratings of LG&E and KU Energy LLC's (LKE), an intermediate holding
company and parent of KU and LG&E reflect the predictable cash flow and strong
credit profile of its two regulated utility subsidiaries as well as the debt
level at the holding company.
What Could Trigger a Rating Action:
PPL
Positive:
--Unlikely given the large capital spending program.
Negative:
--PPL's ratings could be downgraded if capital resources are allocated
disproportionally in the relatively weak unregulated business, resulting in
increasing leverage and FFO to debt below 16% and Debt to EBITDA above 4x beyond
the heavy utility spending period;
--Any material adverse development in the regulatory framework in the states or
in U.K. that PPL's regulated utilities operate in, such as change in commodity
cost recovery provisions in Pennsylvania.
PPLEU
Positive:
--Unlikely given the large capital spending program.
Negative:
--A materially unfavorable distribution rate case decision;
--Any material adverse development in the regulatory framework in Pennsylvania
such as change in commodity cost recovery provisions or return of rate freeze
(though unlike in currently low power price environment) could pressure the
ratings.
KU and LG&E
Positive:
--Unlikely given the large capital spending program.
Negative:
--Any material adverse development in the regulatory framework in Kentucky.
PPL Supply
Positive:
--An upgrade in the next two to three years is unlikely given the Negative
Outlook.
--The Negative Outlook can be stabilized if its FFO to debt ratio reaches
approximately 25% and Debt to EBITDA at low 3x, if the magnitude of the
permanent repair at Susquehana is manageable and plant performance stabilizes.
Negative:
--If the permanent repair period becomes prolonged and costly at Susquehana;
--Fukushima compliance cost remains uncertain and could affect the ratings
negatively.
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
PPL Corp
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2'.
PPL Capital Funding Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB';
--Junior subordinated notes at 'BB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2'.
PPL Electric Utilities Corp.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';
--Secured debt at 'A-';--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
LG&E and KU Energy LLC
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2'.
Kentucky Utilities Company
--Long-term IDR at 'A-';
--Secured debt at 'A+';
--Secured pollution control bonds at 'A+/F2';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
Louisville Gas and Electric Company
--Long-term IDR at 'A-';
--Secured debt 'A+';
--Secured pollution control bonds at 'A+/F2';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
Fitch affirms the following ratings and revises the Outlook to Negative from
Stable:
PPL Energy Supply, LLC
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
Fitch withdraws the following rating due to redemption:
PL Electric Utilities
--Preferred stock at 'BBB-'.