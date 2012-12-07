TEXT-S&P summary: Vivendi S.A.

Dec 07 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Vivendi S.A. ---------------------------------- 07-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Negative/A-2 Country: France

Primary SIC: Motion picture

distribution

services

Mult. CUSIP6: 92852E

Mult. CUSIP6: 92852T

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

27-Jul-2005 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

01-Jun-2004 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on France-based telecommunications and media group Vivendi S.A. reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of its "satisfactory" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile.

Our current assessment of Vivendi's business risk is underpinned by solid market positions across its business portfolio, sound cash flow generation of its key assets, and broad business and geographic diversity. These strengths are tempered by heightened competition in the French telecom market after the recent disruptive entry of a fourth operator, Vivendi's incomplete control over several subsidiaries' cash flows, dividend leakage, and exposure to various country, currency, legal, and governance risks.

We continue to think that Vivendi's pending strategic review may lead to a reshuffling of its current business configuration. In our view, this could subsequently somewhat weaken its business risk profile in the future, in particular because in such a scenario the group could reduce business or geographic diversity. At this stage, however, we assume that Vivendi's business risk profile will remain "satisfactory," and that any large asset disposals would likely be accompanied by significant debt reduction and a material strengthening of the group's financial risk profile. In addition, we think the group will aim to maintain a financial risk profile commensurate with the rating and balancing any potential negative trend in its business risk profile.

S&P base-case operating scenario

Our base-case scenario factors in a high single digit EBITDA drop in full year 2012 at group level, and a further low single digit EBITDA decline in 2013. This would stem from intense price pressures in the domestic mobile market after the disruptive entry of a fourth competitor in early 2012, and the time for new tariffs to spread across the existing subscriber base of the group's French telecom arm SFR.