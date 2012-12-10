TEXT-S&P puts rtgs in Clavis Securities 2006-01 & 2007-01 on CW neg

Dec 10 -
OVERVIEW
-- On May 30, 2012, we lowered our ratings on Danske Bank A/S --the GIC
and liquidity provider for Clavis Securities series 2006-01 and 2007-01.
-- Following this downgrade, a breach of transaction rating triggers
occurred and monies held in the GIC account were swept to the transaction
account.
-- We have been advised that the transaction account earns a flat rate of
interest and have run an initial review of the transaction incorporating this
structural change.
-- Following our review, we have today placed on CreditWatch negative the
mezzanine and junior classes of notes in Clavis Securities series 2006-01 and
2007-01.
-- Clavis Securities' series 2006-01 and series 2007-01 are U.K. RMBS
transactions backed by residential mortgages originated by GMAC Residential
Funding Co.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed on CreditWatch negative its credit ratings on the
class M1, M2, B1, and B2 notes in Clavis Securities PLC's series 2006-01 and 2007-01.
Additionally, we have placed on CreditWatch negative our rating on the class AZ notes in
series 2007-01 (see list below).
On May 30, 2012, we lowered our long- and short-term ratings on Danske Bank
A/S--the guaranteed investment contract (GIC) and liquidity provider for
Clavis Securities' series 2006-01 and series 2007-01 (see "Related Criteria
And Research").
Following the downgrade, rating triggers under the GIC and liquidity facility
documentation were breached in each transaction. Following the issuer's
inability to replace Danske Bank and to remedy this breach, a standby
liquidity drawing was made and all monies held in the GIC account were
transferred to the transaction account.
We have been advised that monies held in the transaction account earn a flat
interest rate. Monies previously held in the GIC account received a rate of
interest linked to LIBOR. We have modeled this change in interest that the
transaction can earn into our cash flow models, and this affects our ratings
under our stress of varying LIBOR on the transactions' cash flows. As such, we
have placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on the transactions' mezzanine
and junior notes.
Clavis Securities' series 2006-01 and series 2007-01 are U.K. residential
mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions backed by residential mortgages
originated by GMAC Residential Funding Co. LLC.
RATINGS LIST
Rating
Class To From
Clavis Securities PLC
EUR333.25 Million And GBP371.35 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes Series
2006-01
RATINGS PLACED ON CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE
M1a BBB- (sf)/Watch Neg BBB- (sf)
M1b BBB- (sf)/Watch Neg BBB- (sf)
M2a BB (sf)/Watch Neg BB (sf)
B1a B+ (sf)/Watch Neg B+ (sf)
B1b B+ (sf)/Watch Neg B+ (sf)
Clavis Securities PLC
EUR314.6 Million And GBP338.9 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes Series
2007-01
AZa BBB+ (sf)/Watch Neg BBB+ (sf)
M1a BBB- (sf)/Watch Neg BBB- (sf)
M1b BBB- (sf)/Watch Neg BBB- (sf)
M2a BB- (sf)/Watch Neg BB- (sf)
M2b BB- (sf)/Watch Neg BB- (sf)
B1a B (sf)/Watch Neg B (sf)
B1b B (sf)/Watch Neg B (sf)