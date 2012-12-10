TEXT-S&P summary: St. Jude Medical Inc.

Dec 10 -

Summary analysis -- St. Jude Medical Inc. ------------------------- 10-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: United States

State/Province: Minnesota

Primary SIC: Surgical and

medical

instruments

Mult. CUSIP6: 790849

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

05-Jun-2009 A/A-1 A/A-1

01-May-2008 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

Rationale

The ratings on St. Paul, Minn.-based St. Jude Medical Inc. are derived from its "strong" business risk profile and "modest" financial risk profile, according to Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' criteria. The strong business risk profile reflects the company's leading positions in implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICD) and pacemakers, heart valves, electrophysiology catheters, vascular sealing devices, and other high-technology-content cardiac and neuromodulation devices. High barriers to entry, and moderate product and broad geographic diversity, support the business risk assessment. Still, the company's concentration in cardiac rhythm management (CRM), competition/pricing, technology, and litigation risk are partial offsets. The "modest" financial profile is based on financial metrics commensurate with that descriptor, which we believe that the company will maintain, and strong liquidity. St. Jude develops, manufactures and distributes high technology medical devices.