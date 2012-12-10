TEXT-S&P summary: Carpenter Technology Corp.

Dec 10 -
Summary analysis -- Carpenter Technology Corp. -------------------- 10-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/NR Country: United States
State/Province: Pennsylvania
Primary SIC: Blast furnaces
and steel mills
Mult. CUSIP6: 144285
Mult. CUSIP6: 14428M
Mult. CUSIP6: 14428N
Mult. CUSIP6: 14428R
Mult. CUSIP6: 14428T
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
15-Oct-2007 BBB/NR BBB/NR
08-Jan-2004 BBB-/NR BBB-/NR
Rationale
The rating on Wyomissing, Pa.-based Carpenter Technology Corp. (Carpenter)
reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the company's
"satisfactory" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk
profile. The company's good market position in specialty steel long products,
established customer relationships, and advanced technologies and services
capabilities underpin the rating. In our view, the recent acquisition of
Latrobe broadens the company's product offerings and adds needed capacity,
further supporting its business risk profile. Also underpinning the rating are
management's consistently moderate financial policies and the company's
ability to generate cash throughout the cycle. Its participation in cyclical
and competitive markets and competition from imports in commodity-grade
products partly offset these factors.
We expect Carpenter's operating results and end markets to continue to improve
based on continued solid demand from the company's key aerospace and energy
markets. In addition, we anticipate that the Latrobe acquisition will enhance
the company's performance in the aerospace sector. As a result, we expect
EBITDA to be $400 million to $450 million in fiscal year 2013 and about $450
million in 2014. This should result in credit metrics in-line with our
expectations for the rating, with debt to EBITDA below 2.5x and funds from
operations (FFO) to total debt at about 30%.
Operating results for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012, have improved
significantly-EBITDA was about $359 million compared with $252 million in the
prior year's similar period-leading to debt to EBITDA of 2.4x and adjusted FFO
to debt of about 30%.
Carpenter is a leading producer and distributor of specialty metals, including
stainless steels, titanium alloys, and specialty alloys. Major end markets
include aerospace, energy, transportation, industrial, consumer, and medical,
which are generally more mature and cyclical. Carpenter's key end markets,
aerospace and energy, which account for about 60% of sales, have been
experiencing increasing demand. Commercial aircraft demand has been strong and
we believe, airframe manufacturers have a significant backlog, which should
support the company's performance and Carpenter's expansion into energy
markets through increased product offerings and geographic presence should
also boost results. Moreover, during the past several years, Carpenter has
shifted its product mix away from commodity products and toward higher-value
ones. It has also sold noncore businesses, and currently is in the process of
divesting two noncore distribution businesses.
Liquidity
In our view, Carpenter's liquidity position is "strong" based on our liquidity
criteria. Relevant aspects of our assessment of the company's liquidity
profile include:
-- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by more than 1.5x over
the next couple of years;
-- The company's debt maturity schedule is manageable-its next maturity
is $100 million senior unsecured notes maturing in May 2013, which we believe
the company will seek to refinance, given its large capital program.
-- Sources of liquidity would exceed uses even if EBITDA were to decline
by 30%; and
-- The company would remain in compliance with covenants, even if EBITDA
declined by 30%.
As of Sept. 30, 2012, Carpenter's liquidity consisted of about $113 million in
cash and marketable securities and $343 million in total availability (net of
letter of credit outstanding) under its $350 million revolving credit facility
due June 2016. We expect the company-based on our current assumptions for
better performance-to remain well within its covenants, which include a
minimum interest test of 3.5x and a total debt to total capitalization test of
55%.
We believe Carpenter's free cash flow will be modestly negative in fiscal 2013
primarily because of higher capital spending, estimated at about $350 million,
primarily related to construction of its new premium melt facility. The
company may also make a discretionary contribution to its pension plan, which
could be a further draw on its liquidity. We believe free cash flow will be
modestly positive in 2014 as growth capital expenditures taper off and pension
contributions return to more normal levels. We expect dividends to account for
about $45 million of spending annually. We do not foresee significant share
repurchases during the next several quarters since we expect the company will
need to fund its increased capital program and absorb the Latrobe acquisition.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our assessment that the company's key aerospace
and energy markets will continue to steadily improve, resulting in higher
volumes and margins. We believe this, coupled with contributions from the
Latrobe acquisition, will enable Carpenter to bring adjusted leverage to about
2.2x in fiscal 2013 and 2.0x in fiscal 2014-levels we would consider to be in
line with our view of the rating, given Carpenter's intermediate financial
risk profile and its cyclical business.
We would consider a negative ratings action if market conditions deteriorate,
resulting in credit metrics remaining weak, with adjusted leverage above 3.5x
and FFO to debt below 30%, for an extended period of time. This could occur if
global slowing causes a decline in the aerospace market or the company's other
key end markets.
In our view, an upgrade seems less likely due to the company's limited scope
of operations-even with the Latrobe acquisition-and the volatility associated
with its end markets somewhat limits further rating upside.
