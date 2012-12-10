TEXT-Fitch 50 Europe' published; detailed profiles of top 50 HY/crossover names

Dec 10 - Today's 'Fitch 50 Europe' report contains detailed credit profiles for 50 of Europe's most significant high yield and cross-over issuers, representing the broad range of components making up the Bank of America Merrill Lynch European High-Yield Index.

The report contains credit commentary and debt structure charts for all 50 constituents of the Fitch 50 Europe, a companion document to Fitch's popular Fitch 50 already published in the U.S. This inaugural edition of the report also covers Fitch's view on the refinancing wall faced by the continent's leveraged issuers, and contrasts the evolution of HY legal structures in Europe to the standards seen in US market precedents.