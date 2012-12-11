TEXT-S&P raises E-CARAT Compartment 2 class B rtg; class A affirmed

Dec 11 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed E-CARAT Compartment 2's performance and conducted an analysis of the transaction's underlying assets and structural features.

-- We consider the underlying assets' performance to be stable, and we have observed increased credit enhancement due to lower levels of net losses since closing and the transaction's structural features.

-- Consequently, we have raised our rating on the class B notes and affirmed our rating on the class A notes.

-- E-CARAT Compartment 2 is a German auto ABS transaction originated by GMAC.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised to 'AA- (sf) from 'A+ (sf)' its credit rating on E-CARATS.A. Compartment 2's class B notes. At the same time, we have affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class A notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our review of the transaction's performance since it closed in November 2010. The transaction has been amortizing since closing, and the remaining principal balance of the notes (the pool factor) is 57%.

In our view, the transaction has shown stable asset performance, with low levels of net losses and delinquencies since closing. Cumulative net losses to date are 0.26%, meaning that the transaction is performing better than our assumptions at closing. Delinquencies of more than 90 days are 0.18%, which is lower than those observed in our European auto ABS index.

The reserve fund is at 1.75% of the class A and B note balances. At closing, we set a net loss base case scenario of 0.95%, which is comparable with past GMAC Bank GmbH -originated transactions. With 24 months elapsed since closing, we have observed lower cumulative net losses of 0.26%, and have resized our base case net loss amount for the remaining life of the transaction. When resizing, we have taken into account Germany's deteriorating economic outlook.

After taking all of the above factors into account, the results of our cash flow analysis indicate that the class B notes can make timely payment of interest and ultimate repayment of principal in 'AA- (sf)' stress scenarios, whereas the class A notes can make the payments in 'AAA (sf)' stress scenarios.

Consequently, we have today raised to 'AA- (sf)' from 'A+ (sf)' our rating on the class B notes and affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class A notes. This is because we consider that the transaction's stable performance and the build-up of available credit enhancement support the affirmation of our 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class A notes and a one-notch upgrade for the class B notes.

The portfolio comprises auto loan receivables with equal monthly installments and balloon loans--loans, which do not fully amortize over their terms. At closing, the transaction entered into a fixed-floating interest rate swap with Deutsche Bank AG (A+/Negative/A-1) to hedge the mismatch between fixed-rate payment assets and floating-rate liabilities.

The originator, GMACB, has been operating in Germany since 1929 (under various names). The bank is a wholly-owned, indirect subsidiary of Ally Inc., the U.S. parent company.

