版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 11日 星期二 19:28 BJT

TEXT-S&P summary: British American Tobacco PLC

Dec 11 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- British American Tobacco PLC ------------------ 11-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Cigarettes

Mult. CUSIP6: 055270

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-Nov-2012 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

22-Aug-2003 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

==============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on U.K.-based British American Tobacco PLC (BAT) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's "strong" business risk profile, as one of the world's leading international tobacco companies, and its "intermediate" financial risk profile.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐