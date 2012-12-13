版本:
中国
2012年 12月 13日 星期四 20:31 BJT

TEXT-S&P ratings - Interactive Data Corp.

Dec 13 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Interactive Data Corp. --------------------------------- 13-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Massachusetts

Mult. CUSIP6: 45840J

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

13-Dec-2012 B/-- B/--

08-Aug-2012 B+/-- B+/--

21-Jun-2010 B/-- B/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$160 mil revolving credit fac bank ln due

07/29/2015 B+ 13-Dec-2012

US$1.345 bil term B bank ln due 02/11/2018 B+ 13-Dec-2012

US$700 mil 10.25% sr nts due 08/01/2018 B- 13-Dec-2012

