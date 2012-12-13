TEXT-S&P ratings - Interactive Data Corp.

BRIEF-Algonquin Power & Utilities qtrly adj net earnings per share C$0.18
* Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results
Dec 13 -
Ratings -- Interactive Data Corp. --------------------------------- 13-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Massachusetts
Mult. CUSIP6: 45840J
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
13-Dec-2012 B/-- B/--
08-Aug-2012 B+/-- B+/--
21-Jun-2010 B/-- B/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$160 mil revolving credit fac bank ln due
07/29/2015 B+ 13-Dec-2012
US$1.345 bil term B bank ln due 02/11/2018 B+ 13-Dec-2012
US$700 mil 10.25% sr nts due 08/01/2018 B- 13-Dec-2012
March 2 Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit * Q4 adjusted FFO per share C$0.22 * Qtrly FFO per unit $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: