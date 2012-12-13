TEXT-S&P rates Igloo Holdings Corp. 'B';outlook stable; new dbt rtd

Dec 13 -

Overview

-- Igloo Holdings Corp., ultimate holding company of U.S.-based information provider Interactive Data Corp., plans to issue $350 million senior unsecured notes to partially fund a $450 million dividend.

-- As a result, consolidated pro forma debt to trailing-eight-quarter average EBITDA increases to 7.5x from 6.4x, above our 6.5x threshold previously set for 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company.

-- We are lowering the rating on Interactive Data Corp. to 'B' from 'B+'. We are also assigning Igloo Holdings Corp. a 'B' corporate credit rating, and the proposed senior unsecured notes a 'CCC+' issue-level rating with a recovery rating of '6'.

-- The stable rating outlook reflects our view that Igloo's consolidated liquidity will remain adequate and that leverage will remain high.

Rating Action On Dec. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Bedford, Mass.-based Interactive Data Corp. to 'B' from 'B+'. The outlook is stable.

At the same time, we are assigning the ultimate holding company Igloo Holdings Corp. a 'B' corporate credit rating. The outlook is stable.