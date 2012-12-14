TEXT-S&P summary: Bank of Yokohama Ltd.

Dec 14 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Bank of Yokohama Ltd. (Unsolicited Ratings) --- 14-Dec-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/-- Country: Japan
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
16-Dec-2005 A/-- A/--
20-Jan-2005 A-/-- A-/--
===============================================================================
Outlook
The stable outlook on Bank of Yokohama Ltd. reflects our base-case scenario
that it will be able to manage its potential credit risk and maintain its risk
adjusted capital (RAC) ratio (before concentration and diversification
adjustments) in the range of 10.0% to 10.5% over the next 18 months or so.
Given its track record of solid earnings and leading position in its home
market of Kanagawa, which has a large prefectural economy, Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services believes that the bank's resilience against potential
volatility in the domestic economy is relatively high. Nevertheless, our
base-case scenario for Bank of Yokohama incorporates the risk that the
nonperforming loan (NPL) ratio could rise about one percentage point after the
expiration of the Small and Midsize Enterprises (SME) Financing Facilitation
Act at the end of March 2013. We also believe that its profitability will
likely remain slightly weak.