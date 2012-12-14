TEXT-S&P summary: Yuzhou Properties Co. Ltd.

Dec 14 -
Summary analysis -- Yuzhou Properties Co. Ltd. -------------------- 14-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Cayman Islands
Primary SIC: Real estate
agents and
managers
Mult. CUSIP6: 98871W
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
09-Nov-2010 B+/-- B+/--
Rationale
The corporate credit rating on China-based real estate developer Yuzhou
Properties Co. Ltd. reflects the company's limited operating flexibility due
to its small scale of operations and high geographic concentration. Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services believes Yuzhou's limited record and expansion into
new markets could also heighten its business and execution risks. The
company's leading market position in Xiamen, its low-cost land bank, and
above-average profitability compared with that of similarly rated peers temper
the above weaknesses. We view Yuzhou's business risk profile as "weak" and its
financial risk profile as "aggressive," as our criteria define the terms.
Yuzhou's limited number of property projects for sale and high geographic
concentration in Xiamen and Fujian province constrain its business risk
profile. The company's project and product diversity remain limited as nearly
half of its property sales came from two residential projects in Xiamen. In
addition, more than 90% of the company's projects are in cities with purchase
restrictions. We believe this concentration risk will not improve materially
over the next one to two years.