TEXT-S&P ratings - Barry Callebaut AG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 14 -

Ratings -- Barry Callebaut AG ------------------------------------- 14-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Watch Neg/-- Country: Switzerland

Primary SIC: Chocolate and

cocoa products

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

13-Dec-2011 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

28-Feb-2003 BB+/-- BB+/--

