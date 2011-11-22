版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 22日 星期二 14:48 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's cuts Sumitomo Chemical to Baa1; outlook stable

Nov 22 Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

* Moody's downgrades Sumitomo Chemical to Baa1 from A3; outlook stable

