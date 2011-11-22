版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 22日 星期二 17:04 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's changes otlk on KBC Bank's A1 long-term rtg to neg

Nov 22 KBC Bank

* Moody's changes outlook on KBC Bank's A1 long-term rating to negative from stable

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐