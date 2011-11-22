TEXT-S&P asgns 'AA-' rtg to RGA Australia

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Life reinsurer RGA Reinsurance Co. of Australia Ltd.(RGA Australia) is a core member of the RGA Reinsurance Group.

-- RGA Australia benefits from strong superannuation-driven growth in the Australian life insurance market, significant market share and distribution, and robust reinsurance arrangements.

-- We are assigning insurer financial strength and long-term issuer credit ratings of 'AA-' to RGA Australia, equalizing it with that of its RGA Reinsurance group. The outlook is stable.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned it 'AA-' long-term counterparty credit rating to life reinsurer RGA Reinsurance Co. of Australia Ltd. The outlook is stable.

The rating on Australian life reinsurer RGA Reinsurance Co. of Australia Ltd. (RGA Australia) reflects our opinion of the company's "core" status within, and combined strength of, the RGA Reinsurance Group of companies. As such, RGA Australia's rating is equalized with the creditworthiness of the RGA Reinsurance Group.

We consider RGA Australia to be a "core" entity of the RGA Reinsurance Group. The company is wholly owned by the RGA Reinsurance Group, has product lines consistent with the group, services the group's multinational clients, and is a material part of global operations, contributing around 5% of equity. In our view, RGA Australia has a strong stand-alone credit profile, reflecting the prospective strong life-industry growth in Australia, significant market share, and conservative reinsurance arrangements. Moderating factors include the very competitive reinsurance market for group risk and the reasonably concentrated counterparty exposure.

"RGA Australia's creditworthiness benefits from the demand for its product being underpinned by the strongly growing nature of Australia's life insurance market," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Mark Legge. The anticipated robust industry growth is a result of a nationwide compulsory superannuation requirement, with most funds including default: life, total and permanent disability, and increasingly income protection. The current compulsory superannuation requirement is 9% of gross salary, and this is mandate to rise progressively to 12% by 2019. Moreover, Australia is viewed as having a low penetration of life-type product coverage relative to other developed countries.

The company has a strong market share, ranking number two by gross written premiums (26% of market) and a material annual gross written premium of around A$600 million. RGA Australia has a large distribution footprint, providing treaty reinsurance to 85% of life insurers operating in Australia and facultative to most of the market. While RGA Australia has significant counterparty concentration, this is mitigated by such parties having strong credit ratings.

We view RGA Australia's reinsurance arrangements as being conservative. The company has retroceded around one-third of its premiums to its affiliate, RGA Reinsurance Co. (AA-/Stable/--). In addition, retentions are generally at low levels compared with available capital. RGA Australia's risk-based capitalization is in line with the rating.

While we consider RGA Australia's operating performance to be strong, the company will be challenged by the continued tight margins in the group risk business, which comprises around 60% of gross written premium. The group business is characterized by not only intense competition, but higher lapse rates compared with pre-2008, when margins were more favorable.

The stable outlook reflects that of RGA Reinsurance Group.

