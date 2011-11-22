版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 22日 星期二 21:49 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's:No negative rating impact on PULS CDO 2006-1 PLC

Nov 22 PULS CDO 2006-1 PLC

*Moody's Determines No Negative Rating Impact Due to New Guaranty for Swap on PULS CDO 2006-1 PLC

