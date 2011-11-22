版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 22日 星期二 22:18 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's cuts SIV short term senior obligations of Harrier

Nov 18 Harrier Finance Funding Limited & Harrier Finance Funding (US) LLC (Harrier)

*Moody's downgrades SIV Short Term Senior Obligations of Harrier

