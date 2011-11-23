TEXT-S&P afrms rtg on Agri Securities Series 2002-1 class 1B nts

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 23-

OVERVIEW

-- We have observed an increased level of credit enhancement available to the class 1B notes.

-- We affirmed our rating on the class 1B notes.

-- Agri Securities' series 2002-1 is backed by a portfolio of Italian lease receivables originated by Banca Agrileasing.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'A+ (sf)' credit rating on Agri Securities S.r.l.'s series 2002-1 class 1B notes.

Cumulative gross defaults and total delinquencies reached 4.6% and 5.5%, respectively, at mid-2010. As of September 2011, they reached 5.7% and 4.6%, respectively. At the same time, the real estate pool showed a small spike in delinquencies, with a delinquency ratio of 6.9%, compared with 1.1% of the equipment and 3.6% of the auto and industrial vehicles pools.

The level of credit enhancement available to the notes has considerably increased since our last rating action, reaching 33.1% in third-quarter 2011, compared with 13.1% as of January 2010, due to the fast deleveraging of the transaction. Part of the credit enhancement is provided by a debt-service reserve funded through principal collections during the first collection period. The issuer can use the reserve to pay senior costs and interest on the senior notes and, at the maturity of the transaction, to pay principal on the notes.

Excess spread has been sufficient to cover all the losses in the transaction's collateral pool since closing.

The pool factor as of September 2011 was about 9%.

Considering the increased credit enhancement and low pool factor, even if half of the outstanding balance of the collateral portfolio were to default, the subordination provided by the class 1C notes (not rated) would be sufficient to offset it.

The transaction documents relating to the bank account provider, Deutsche Bank AG (A+/Stable/A-1), are not in line with our 2010 counterparty criteria ("Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010). Under those criteria, if the transaction documents do not reflect a replacement language in line with any of our previous counterparty criteria, we allow the counterparty to support tranches rated not higher than the counterparty's issuer credit rating (ICR).

At the same time, the transaction documents relating to the swap provider, UBS AG (A+/Watch Neg/A-1), are not in line with our 2010 counterparty criteria, but are in line with previous counterparty criteria as of 1999. Under those criteria, if the transaction documents reflect a replacement language in line with any of our previous counterparty criteria, we allow the counterparty to support tranches rated not higher than the counterparty's ICR plus one notch.

We thus deem our rating on the class 1B notes in Agri Securities' series 2002-1 to be weak-linked to the rating on the bank account provider and not higher than the ICR on the swap provider plus one notch. Accordingly, we have affirmed our rating on the class 1B notes at 'A+ (sf)'--i.e., equal to the current long-term rating on Deutsche Bank and lower than the ICR on UBS plus one notch (i.e., 'AA-').

A pool of Italian lease receivables, generated from real estate, equipment, and vehicle lease contracts originated by Banca Agrileasing SpA, back this EUR759.6 million transaction, which closed in June 2002.

