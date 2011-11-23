TEXT-S&P: Brightstar 'BB-' rtg afrmed; off watch neg, otlk neg

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 23-

-- Miami-based global wireless distributor and supply chain services provider Brightstar Corp.'s reporting of results for the June 2011 quarter were delayed due to the correction of certain financial statement errors.

-- The errors were not material to the company's operating results.

-- We are affirming our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on Brightstar, and removing it from CreditWatch, where we placed it with negative implications on Oct. 18, 2011.

-- The negative outlook reflects leverage that is high for the current rating level and weaknesses in internal controls over financial reporting.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its ratings, including the 'BB-' corporate credit rating, on Brightstar Corp., and removed them from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Oct. 18, 2011. The outlook is negative.