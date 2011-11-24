版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 24日 星期四 21:41 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's drops USD150m CSO notes of Corsair (Jersey) No. 4

Nov 24 Corsair (Jersey) No. 4

* Moody's downgrades USD150m CSO notes of Corsair (Jersey) No. 4

