TEXT-S&P asgns prelim 'AAA (sf)' rtgs to Driver Japan One ABS deal

Nov 28- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has assigned
its preliminary 'AAA (sf)' ratings to Driver Japan One's JPY25.0 billion
Beneficial Interests and asset-backed loan (ABL) due May 2020. The collateral
comprises Japanese auto loan receivables originated by Volkswagen Financial
Services Japan Ltd. (VWFSJ; NR).
The originator will entrust a pool of auto loan receivables and cash with
Shinsei Trust & Banking Co. Ltd., the trustee of the first trust (Trustee 1).
The originator will receive the senior beneficial interest and subordinated
beneficial interest. The senior beneficial interest will be fully redeemed in
a lump sum after Trustee 1 receives funds raised from Royal Bank of Scotland
plc (RBS) and Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.
(MUMSS) through ABLs (collectively, the "Underlying ABL"; RBS and MUMSS
collectively referred to as the "Underlying ABL Lenders"). The Underlying ABL
Lenders will entrust the Underlying ABL to Shinsei Trust & Banking, the trustee
of the second trust (Trustee 2) and then sell the Beneficial Interests rated in
this transaction to investors. (MUMSS will sell the Beneficial Interests to
investors by itself and RBS will sell through RBS Securities Japan Ltd. via a
private placement.) Investors may also choose to lend money to Trustee 2
through an ABL instead of purchasing the Beneficial Interests from the
Underlying ABL Lenders.
The preliminary ratings reflect our views primarily on the following
factors:
-- The credit risk and future performance of the collateral assets, which
we have estimated through our analysis of the characteristics of the
collateral assets, historical data, and other factors;
-- Credit support for the credit risk of the underlying assets, provided
through overcollateralization;
-- Advance payment collections to mitigate commingling risk;
-- Cash reserves to be funded on the transaction's closing date to
provide liquidity support to the transaction upon the occurrence of a servicer
replacement;
-- The ability of VWFSJ as the initial servicer and JACCS Co. Ltd.
as the
subservicer to fulfill their roles in the transaction;
-- The payment structure and cash flow mechanisms, including the
establishment of early amortization triggers that will convert principal
payments to a sequential and monthly pass-through turbo structure under
certain adverse circumstances; and
-- The transaction's legal structure, including a high likelihood that
the rights of the holders of the Beneficial Interests and ABL to the entrusted
auto loan receivables are not restricted in the event of the bankruptcy of the
originator.
The preliminary ratings reflect Standard & Poor's opinion on the likelihood
of the full and timely payment of interest and the ultimate full repayment of
principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date in May 2020. The
preliminary ratings are based on information as of Nov. 28, 2011. Subsequent
information may result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the
preliminary ratings.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit
rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities.
The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating
report is available here.