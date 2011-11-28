TEXT-S&P lowers all rtgs to 'D (sf)' in CDO deal Palmer Square 2

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 28-
OVERVIEW
-- Palmer Square 2's trustee has confirmed that the issuer did
not make payments due to noteholders on the transaction's Nov. 2, 2011 interest
payment date.
-- In addition, the transaction's receivers have announced that the
collateral portfolio will be sold by auction in early December 2011.
-- We have therefore lowered to 'D (sf)' our ratings on those classes
that we consider are now in payment default.
-- We have also lowered to 'D (sf)' our ratings on the deferrable classes
B and C, given that our analysis indicates there now is no realistic prospect
of further distributions to these classes.
-- Palmer Square 2 is a CDO of U.S. structured finance securities that
closed in October 2005.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered to 'D (sf)' its credit
ratings on all rated classes in Palmer Square 2 PLC (see list below).
Today's rating actions follow the confirmation we recently received from the
transaction's trustee that the issuer made no distribution to noteholders on
the scheduled interest payment date on Nov. 2, 2011. Our actions also take
into account the receivers' notice of disposition dated Nov. 21, 2011,
announcing an auction of collateral assets to be held on Dec. 6, 2011.
Our ratings on the class X, A1, A2, and A3 notes in Palmer Square 2 address
timely payment of interest. As we now consider that these classes are in
payment default, we have lowered our ratings on these notes to 'D (sf)'.
We have reviewed the most recently available portfolio information, based on
the trustee's report dated Sept. 30, 2011. Given the transaction's priorities
of payment and the nature and amount of assets in the portfolio, in our
opinion there is no realistic prospect that proceeds from the collateral
auction will be sufficient for the issuer to make further distributions to the
class B and C noteholders. We have therefore lowered to 'D (sf)' our ratings
on the class B and C notes, given that payments to noteholders are in jeopardy.
Our analysis indicates that it is likely that the issuer will ultimately be
able to fully repay the class X notes. However, we do not anticipate full
repayment of any other class of notes.
Palmer Square 2 is a collateralized debt obligation (CDO) with a portfolio
of primarily U.S. structured finance securities. The transaction closed in
October 2005.