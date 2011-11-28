TEXT-S&P lowers all rtgs to 'D (sf)' in CDO deal Palmer Square 2

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- Palmer Square 2's trustee has confirmed that the issuer did not make payments due to noteholders on the transaction's Nov. 2, 2011 interest payment date.

-- In addition, the transaction's receivers have announced that the collateral portfolio will be sold by auction in early December 2011.

-- We have therefore lowered to 'D (sf)' our ratings on those classes that we consider are now in payment default.

-- We have also lowered to 'D (sf)' our ratings on the deferrable classes B and C, given that our analysis indicates there now is no realistic prospect of further distributions to these classes.

-- Palmer Square 2 is a CDO of U.S. structured finance securities that closed in October 2005.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered to 'D (sf)' its credit ratings on all rated classes in Palmer Square 2 PLC (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow the confirmation we recently received from the transaction's trustee that the issuer made no distribution to noteholders on the scheduled interest payment date on Nov. 2, 2011. Our actions also take into account the receivers' notice of disposition dated Nov. 21, 2011, announcing an auction of collateral assets to be held on Dec. 6, 2011.

Our ratings on the class X, A1, A2, and A3 notes in Palmer Square 2 address timely payment of interest. As we now consider that these classes are in payment default, we have lowered our ratings on these notes to 'D (sf)'.

We have reviewed the most recently available portfolio information, based on the trustee's report dated Sept. 30, 2011. Given the transaction's priorities of payment and the nature and amount of assets in the portfolio, in our opinion there is no realistic prospect that proceeds from the collateral auction will be sufficient for the issuer to make further distributions to the class B and C noteholders. We have therefore lowered to 'D (sf)' our ratings on the class B and C notes, given that payments to noteholders are in jeopardy.

Our analysis indicates that it is likely that the issuer will ultimately be able to fully repay the class X notes. However, we do not anticipate full repayment of any other class of notes.

