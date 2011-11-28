TEXT-Fitch revises Sistema's outlook to stable from positive

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 25- Fitch Ratings has revised Russia-based Sistema Joint Stock Financial
Corp.'s (Sistema) Outlook to Stable from Positive. Sistema's Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) have been affirmed at
'BB-' and its foreign and local currency senior unsecured ratings affirmed at
'BB-'. Sistema's National long-term rating has also been affirmed at 'A+(rus)'
and assigned a Stable Outlook and its national senior unsecured rating affirmed
at 'A+(rus)'. The guaranteed debt issuance programme, which is up to USD3bn,
registered by Sistema Capital S.A. and guaranteed by Sistema was affirmed at
'BB-'.
The Outlook revision primarily reflects Fitch's assessment that Sistema is
unlikely to come up with a quick solution for its subsidiary SSTL
(Shyam), a small niche CDMA operator in India. Organic development of this
business requires considerable capex and would entail a substantial cash burn.
before it is turned EBITDA positive. Some debt at Shyam is already guaranteed by
the holding company (holdco). Fitch believes that future funding efforts by
Shyam are likely to require shareholder support increasing off-balance sheet
liabilities recourse to the holdco.
Sistema's ratings continue to be supported by strong operating and financial
performance at its key subsidiaries, MTS ('BB+'/Oultook), a large
Russian/CIS mobile operator, and Bashneft, a medium-size Russian oil
and gas company. MTS's free cash flow (FCF) generation is strong supporting its
ability to pay hefty dividends. MTS has low leverage, at 1.1x net debt/LTM
EBITDA at end-Q311, and Sistema, as a controlling shareholder, retains the
flexibility to increase leverage and squeeze additional dividends from this
company without jeopardising its credit ratings. Bashneft is expected to
continue paying high dividends, although this may be challenged by the high
capex required to develop the new Trebs-Titov oil field. Bashneft is looking for
partners to help fund this development, and although it is unlikely to fall
short of finding willing participants in this project, this may happen on terms
less favourable than currently envisaged by the holdco.
Sistema's group-wide leverage was a moderate 1.7x net debt/EBITDA at
end-Q211 but this is unevenly distributed between various segments. Weaker
subsidiaries are much more leveraged than key ones, and there is a significant
amount of debt at the holdco level. In addition to the holdco's headline debt,
it guarantees some debt at its subsidiaries, most importantly at Shyam. Also,
Sistema granted a number of put options to equity investors into some of its
subsidiaries which effectively turn these equity investments into debt recourse
to Sistema. These include arrangements with Rusnano for its cash contribution to
the Sistema-Nano JV, the Russian Government's equity injection into Shyam and
Sberbank's acquisition of a 25% stake in Detsky Mir.
As a result, leverage as measured by the ratio of net debt including
off-balance sheet obligations to normalised dividends is high and Fitch expects
it to remain significantly above 2.5x, to a large part driven by continuing
investments into Shyam. A rise in that ratio to above 4.3x on a sustained basis
may lead to a downgrade.
Sistema's liquidity is strong for its rating category, protecting it against
short-term refinancing risks. Liquidity is comprised of cash on the balance
sheet - estimated by Fitch at USD357m at end-Q211 and supported by dividends
from MTS in Q311, and a number of committed bank credit lines.