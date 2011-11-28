TEXT-Fitch revises MTS to stable from positive

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 28- Fitch Ratings has revised Russia-based Mobile Telesystems' (MTS) Outlook to Stable from Positive. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

The Outlook revision reflects the negative influence of MTS's controlling shareholder, JSFC Sistema ('BB-'/Stable) - the Outlook on the latter was changed to Stable from Positive. Under Fitch's parent-subsidiary methodology, there is a linkage between the ratings of these two companies. On a stand-alone basis, MTS's credit profile continues to conform to low investment-grade.

The company holds strong and reasonably stable market shares in all its key mobile markets - including, most importantly, Russia. Fitch believes that MTS will continue to successfully defend its positions and maintain broad parity with peers in terms of coverage, technology solutions, frequency portfolio, marketing and capex spend. Control over MGTS, a fixed-line incumbent in Moscow, provides MTS with strong leadership in the mass segment of this geographical market.

However, key Russian and Ukrainian mobile markets are mature with competition rising. Russian headline mobile penetration exceeded 155% as of end-H111. Fitch expects competitive pressures to intensify further with the market-share ambitions of Tele2 and Rostelecom in the medium term.

MTS sustainably generates positive free cash flow (FCF), and overall financial performance is robust although margins have been under pressure in 2011 and are unlikely to recover significantly. As noted, key markets are mature and therefore do not require excessive capex. However, capex as a percentage of revenue has been high - at well above 20% - and is unlikely to decrease abruptly, and will be inflated by 3G spend in Russia. As a result, Fitch expects that MTS's pre-dividend FCF margin will remain in the range of up to 10%.

Fitch sees MTS's exposure to Sistema's group-wide risks, and the holding's flexibility to significantly increase MTS's leverage, if need be, as a significant credit constraint. There are no public leverage targets or restrictions on dividend payments that could hamper Sistema's ability to significantly increase the amount of dividends from MTS.

MTS's leverage has been modest at below 1.5x net debt/EBITDA. It is likely to rise to the upper end of this range as a result of MTS's increasing its stake in MGTS and some other acquisitions by end-2011. Deleveraging is likely to be slow due to high dividend payments and only modest improvements in EBITDA generation.

The ratings may benefit from changes in shareholding, corporate governance or legal provisions sufficient to create a strong ring fence around MTS to isolate it from Sistema's group-wide risks. A downgrade may arise from increased shareholder remuneration, MTS's acquisition of Sistema group's assets, or a build-up in pressures to upstream cash on the back of funding needs at the wider Sistema group - and a consequent rise in funds from operations adjusted net leverage to above 3x. Competitive weaknesses and market-share erosion, leading to significant deterioration in pre-dividend FCF generation, may also become a negative rating factor.

MTS's debt maturity profile is well spread with single-year refinancing exposure not significantly exceeding USD1bn per annum until end-2014 (as of end-2010). In addition to USD1.6bn of cash and short-term investments as of end-Q311, the company has access to a number of committed credit lines that were reported at USD3.0bn at end-2010. Currency risks are moderate with the foreign exchange share of the total debt portfolio reported at 22% at end-Q311.