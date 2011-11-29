TEXT-S&P revises Deutsche Telekom otlk to stbl frm pos

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 29-

-- We have lowered our base-case assumptions regarding Deutsche Telekom AG's (DT) operating results over the next 24 months to reflect the currently weakening macroeconomic environment.

-- We now also assume that the disposal of its wireless operations T-Mobile USA to U.S.-based AT&T will not receive regulatory approval, as we originally anticipated.

-- We are revising our outlook on DT to stable from positive and affirming our 'BBB+/A-2' long-term and short-term corporate credit ratings.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations of resilient free operating cash flow generation and a gradual reduction of the Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio toward 3x over the next 24 months.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it revised its outlook on Germany's largest telecommunications services provider Deutsche Telekom AG (DT) to stable from positive. At the same time, we affirmed the 'BBB+' long-term and 'A-2' short-term corporate credit ratings.

The outlook revision reflects our expectation that the currently weakening macroeconomic environment will negatively affect DT's revenue prospects, particularly at its European segment. In addition, in our updated base-case scenario we now assume that the disposal of its wireless operations T-Mobile USA to U.S.-based AT&T Inc. (A-/Stable/A-2) will not receive the necessary regulatory and antitrust approval, although both companies are still pursuing the sale. Both the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Communications Commission have threatened to block the deal over competition concerns.

In our updated base case we expect that DT's revenues (excluding T-Mobile UK) will decline by about 5% in 2011 and by about 1.5% in 2012 before revenues stabilize in 2013. We have lowered our revenue assumptions compared with our previous base case, primarily because we expect the weakening macroeconomic environment to significantly affect DT's European operations--which exclude Germany--and to a lesser extent its German and U.S. operations. In addition, in the first nine months of 2011, DT reported weaker revenues in Europe and at T-Mobile USA than we had expected. Nevertheless, we expect DT's reported EBITDA margin to improve to about 30% in 2011 and 2012, from 28% in 2010, because of its successful cost-cutting activities.

On Nov. 24, 2011, AT&T announced that it expects to recognize a provision of $4 billion ($3 billion cash and $1 billion book value of spectrum) in the fourth quarter of 2011 to reflect the potential break-up fees that are due to DT in the event that the transaction fails.

In our base-case assessment, we forecast that DT's net debt to EBITDA, after our adjustments, will decline gradually to about 3.1x by year-end 2013, from an estimated 3.4x at year-end 2011. The decline in leverage is primarily the result of free cash flow and the receipt of $3 billion in break-up fees received from AT&T and applied by DT toward debt reduction. In our alternative scenario, we calculate that the disposal of T-Mobile USA on originally agreed terms would improve DT's Standard & Poor's-adjusted leverage ratio by about 0.4x.

The stable outlook primarily reflects our expectations of a resilient operating performance by DT's domestic fixed-line business against cable competition; strong free operating cash flow generation of about EUR5 billion; and a gradual reduction of the Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio toward 3x and an improvement of adjusted FFO to debt to the high twenties by year-end 2013. In our view, a successful commercial and operating strategy across DT's European assets and at T-Mobile USA will be important factors in the group's ability to achieve these measures.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Global Telecommunication, Cable, And Satellite Broadcast Industry, Jan. 27, 2009